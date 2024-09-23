Chiranjeevi honored by Guinness World Records as ‘Most Prolific Actor/Dancer in Indian Cinema’

Megastar K Chiranjeevi was honored on Sunday (22) by Guinness World Records for being the most prolific star in the Indian film industry in the actor/dancer category. The certificate, awarded on September 20, 2024, officially recognized Chiranjeevi’s immense contributions to Indian cinema.

“This moment is unforgettable. I never sought recognition from the Guinness World Records, but it feels incredible to be honored for my dancing. It is dancing that truly made me a star and brought me so many rewards throughout my career,” Chiranjeevi expressed upon receiving the certificate.

My heart is filled with gratitude ❤️🙏

The Guinness World Record is something

I had never imagined.This became possible ONLY because of Each one my Producers and Directors who have given me opportunities over the years.

ALL the Music Directors who have composed great songs and… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 23, 2024

Over a span of 45 years, Chiranjeevi has performed 24,000 dance moves in 537 songs across his 156 films, according to sources close to the actor. September 22, the day of the event, also marked the anniversary of Chiranjeevi’s film debut in 1978.

The event saw praise from several key figures. Guinness World Records adjudicator Richard Stenning lauded Chiranjeevi’s contribution, stating, “after thoroughly reviewing all 156 films and his dance performances, we found this achievement to be officially amazing.”

ఈ Guinnes world record ఘనత,

నాతో చిత్రాలు నిర్మించిన నిర్మాతలకి, నన్ను నడిపించిన దర్శకులకి, అద్భుతమైన పాటలు ఇచ్చిన సంగీత దర్శకులకి, ఇన్ని విభిన్నమైన steps compose చేసిన choreographers కి దక్కుతుంది. నన్ను అమితంగా ప్రేమించి,

నా dances ఇష్టపడిన ప్రతి ఒక్కరికి ఇది అంకితం 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/88bzUmquuE — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 23, 2024

Superstar Aamir Khan, who shared the stage with Chiranjeevi, also expressed his admiration. “I see him as my elder brother. I was so happy that Chiranjeevi garu is being given this honour and I was really thrilled to know that. If you notice him in any song of his, ‘his own heart’ is in it, and he is enjoying himself,” said Khan.

Prominent political figures, including Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, congratulated Chiranjeevi for this milestone.

Chiranjeevi, who has appeared in over 150 feature films in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada, has also been honored with the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan for his distinguished contributions to Indian cinema.