Kareena Kapoor praises her ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor for his role in superhit film ‘Jab We Met’

Although Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met was released 17 years ago, it continues to captivate audiences across generations. The romantic drama, starring Shahid Kapoor as Aditya and Kareena Kapoor as Geet, has amassed a cult following over the years. Recently, Kareena opened up about her iconic role, acknowledging that Geet’s impact on audiences wouldn’t be the same without Shahid Kapoor’s portrayal of Aditya.

In a recent conversation with Brut India, Kareena was asked what she loves most about Jab We Met and her character Geet. Without hesitation, she said, “Everything.” She elaborated, “I am telling you, everything. Geet is the quintessential Indian film actress. That’s it. And especially with me. But Geet was aspirational, everybody wanted to have that life and be like her. When I watch Jab We Met today, I was like, ‘It’s such a special film’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brut India (@brut.india)

Kareena also emphasized the importance of Shahid’s role in the film’s success. “Geet also bounced off Aditya’s character. I would definitely like to thank the fact that Shahid did such a fabulous job. We bounced off each other’s energy. The film would not be complete without him for sure.”

- Advertisement -

Jab We Met, which released in October 2007, became one of the top-grossing Hindi films of the year, collecting ₹50.9 crore. The film’s success led to a Tamil remake, Kanden Kadhalai, and a Telugu-dubbed version, Priya Priyathama.

Shahid and Kareena reportedly broke up during the filming of Jab We Met, but remained professional on set. Director Imtiaz Ali reflected on this in an interview with Galatta India, saying, “(They broke up at the) end of the film… Most of the film was shot. There were two days after their so-called break-up that we had to shoot. They were absolutely professional. No blemish, nothing at all, whatever is happening in their personal lives.”

Apart from Jab We Met and Udta Punjab, Shahid and Kareena also shared the screen in the 2006 film Chup Chup Ke.