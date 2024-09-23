17.8 C
Rhea Singha from Gujarat becomes Miss Universe India 2024, to represent country in Mexico

Competing against 51 finalists, the 18-year-old from Gujarat won the prestigious title and will now represent India at the upcoming Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico. (Photo credit: @singha.rhea)

In a dazzling ceremony held on September 22, 2024, Rhea Singha, contestant #36, was crowned Miss Universe India 2024. Competing against 51 finalists, the 18-year-old from Gujarat won the prestigious title and will now represent India at the upcoming Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico.

Pranjal Priya, contestant #34, was named the 1st Runner-Up, while Chhavi Verg, contestant #16, secured the 2nd Runner-Up position. Contestant #47, Sushmita Roy, and contestant #39, Ruopfuzhano Whiso, completed the top five as the 3rd and 4th Runners-Up, respectively.

The judging panel featured prominent personalities, including actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela, Nikhil Anand, Vietnamese star Nguyen Quynh, fashion photographer Rian Fernandes, and entrepreneur Rajeev Shrivastava. Their expertise played a key role in selecting the deserving winners of the competition.

After her crowning moment, Rhea expressed her deep emotions and gratitude: “Today I won the title of Miss Universe India 2024. I am so thankful. I have done so much work to get to this level where I can consider myself worthy enough for this crown. I am so inspired by the previous winners.”

As Rhea prepares to compete on the global stage at Miss Universe 2024, her win marks a significant achievement for the young beauty queen, and she hopes to bring home the international title.

