Netflix secures streaming rights for Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam movie ‘Thug Life’ in a $18.07 deal

The highly anticipated film Thug Life, a collaboration between legendary actor Kamal Haasan and renowned director Mani Ratnam, is making waves even before its release. Starring Trisha Krishnan in the lead female role, the high-budget production is currently in progress.

In a major development, Netflix has acquired the OTT streaming rights for the film at an eye-popping Rs. 150 crore, making it one of the most expensive digital deals for a movie still in production.

The star-studded cast includes Aishwarya Lekshmi, Simbu, Gautham Karthik, Nasser, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and more. The film, produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R. Mahendran, and Siva Ananth, with music by the legendary AR Rahman, is expected to deliver a cinematic extravaganza. Stay tuned for further updates.