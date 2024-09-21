25.2 C
New York
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentNetflix secures streaming rights for Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam movie 'Thug Life' in...
Entertainment

Netflix secures streaming rights for Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam movie ‘Thug Life’ in a $18.07 deal

By: vibhuti

Date:

A still from 'Thug Life' starring veteran actor Kamal Haasan. (Photo credit: Raaj Kamal Films International)

Related stories

The highly anticipated film Thug Life, a collaboration between legendary actor Kamal Haasan and renowned director Mani Ratnam, is making waves even before its release. Starring Trisha Krishnan in the lead female role, the high-budget production is currently in progress.

In a major development, Netflix has acquired the OTT streaming rights for the film at an eye-popping Rs. 150 crore, making it one of the most expensive digital deals for a movie still in production.

The star-studded cast includes Aishwarya Lekshmi, Simbu, Gautham Karthik, Nasser, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and more. The film, produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R. Mahendran, and Siva Ananth, with music by the legendary AR Rahman, is expected to deliver a cinematic extravaganza. Stay tuned for further updates.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ to become first Pakistani film released in India in over a decade
Next article
Kareena Kapoor praises her ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor for his role in superhit film ‘Jab We Met’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Indian-American Suhas Subramanyam poised to make history in US Congress

News 0
Suhas Subramanyam, a 37-year-old Indian-American politician, is on the...

Harris attacks Trump for his hypocrisy on abortion laws as voting starts

Headline news 0
Kamala Harris on Friday (20) attacked Republican rival Donald...

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ to become first Pakistani film released in India in over a decade

Entertainment 0
Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan are set...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc