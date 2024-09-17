Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates 25 years in Bollywood, PVR honors her with film festival

Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of Bollywood’s most iconic stars, is being honored with a week-long film festival to celebrate her 25 years in the industry. Organized by PVRINOX Pictures, the “PVRINOX Celebrates 25 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan Festival” will take place from September 20 to September 27, across 30 cinema halls in 15 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

Kareena’s journey in Bollywood has been nothing short of remarkable. From portraying a wide range of characters, she has become one of the most respected and admired actresses in Indian cinema.

Her filmography includes critically acclaimed performances in Asoka (2001), Chameli (2003), Omkara (2006), and Jab We Met (2007), as well as commercial blockbusters like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), 3 Idiots (2009), and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015).

The curated festival line-up includes these films, giving fans across India the opportunity to relive Kareena’s finest cinematic moments. Her latest release, The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta, has also been included in the celebration, adding to the buzz surrounding her 25-year milestone.

Kareena will formally announce the festival at PVR INOX Lido Cinema in Mumbai, where she will discuss her curated films and reflect on her prolific career. “It feels fantastic to be a part of an industry that I love dearly and an industry that has given so much to me. I would like to express my gratitude towards all my directors, producers, and colleagues who’ve been part of my journey,” she said.

She also expressed excitement about the festival, which brings her classic films back to the big screen for audiences to enjoy once again. “I’m eagerly looking forward to the audience’s reaction to the film festival,” Kareena added.

Kareena is part of the illustrious Kapoor family, often referred to as Bollywood royalty. As the granddaughter of the legendary Raj Kapoor and the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita, Kareena was born into cinema. However, she carved her own path to success with her unique style and bold choice of roles.

Beyond her film career, Kapoor’s personal life has been equally eventful. She married actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012, forming one of Bollywood’s most talked-about power couples. The two are parents to sons Taimur Ali Khan, born in 2016, and Jeh Ali Khan, born in 2021. Kareena often shares glimpses of her family life on social media, and her children, particularly Taimur, have become media darlings.

Despite the pressures of stardom, Kareena has managed to balance her personal and professional life with grace. Her effortless transition from the silver screen to motherhood, and her ability to stay relevant in an ever-evolving industry, has made her a role model for many.

Over the years, Kareena has been a trailblazer, consistently delivering powerful performances and breaking stereotypes. Whether playing a fiery, outspoken woman in Jab We Met or a complex character in Udta Punjab, she has shown incredible range as an actor.

In addition to her acting career, Kareena has become a fashion icon, known for her impeccable style and trend-setting looks. She has been the face of several high-profile brands and regularly makes headlines with her red carpet appearances.

Niharika Bijli, a representative from PVR INOX Ltd, praised Kareena’s enduring impact on Bollywood: “Kareena Kapoor Khan is a rare artist who has consistently challenged conventions and delivered powerful performances over the last 25 years. Her work has not only entertained but also inspired generations of actors and cinephiles.”

As Kareena gears up for her next film, Singham Again, set for a Diwali release, it’s clear that her journey is far from over. The week-long festival is not just a celebration of her past achievements but a reminder of her ongoing influence in Indian cinema.

Kareena said the last two decades have been exhilarating and seem like yesterday. With 25 years of cinema behind her, Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to be a force to be reckoned with in Bollywood, both as an actress and a cultural icon.