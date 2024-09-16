Check the Bollywood celebrities who decided to sign ‘no photo policy’ for their children with the paparazzi

In recent years, several Bollywood celebrity couples have adopted a strict ‘no photo policy’ to protect the privacy of their newborns. These stars, while accustomed to life in the limelight, prioritize their families’ well-being and choose to shield their children from constant media attention. Here’s a look at some of Bollywood’s biggest names who have implemented this approach.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Bollywood’s power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, recently became parents to a baby girl. While they are ecstatic about this new chapter in their lives, the couple has decided to keep their daughter’s face hidden from the public for now. They want to cherish these precious moments in peace and have made a heartfelt request to the paparazzi to respect their privacy.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby, Raha, in November 2022. The couple, much like their peers, has requested that the paparazzi refrain from taking pictures of their child. To further protect Raha’s privacy, they suggested the use of an emoji to obscure her face in case of accidental photographs. Despite their efforts to maintain privacy, the couple did introduce Raha to the media during an intimate Kapoor family dinner before Christmas 2023.

- Advertisement -

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were among the first to establish a no-photo policy for their daughter Vamika. The celebrity couple has consistently shielded their child from media exposure, even expressing their distress when a photo of Vamika was accidentally shared online. Anushka has spoken candidly about her discomfort with the unwanted attention on their family, setting a precedent for other Bollywood couples.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

When Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their daughter, Devi, they initially kept her face hidden from the public eye. However, the couple later took to social media to share the joyous news of Devi’s arrival with their followers, breaking the no-photo policy and introducing her to their fans.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja became parents to their son, Vayu, in August 2022. While the couple did share a few family portraits online, they initially chose not to reveal Vayu’s face. In a touching moment captured on video, Sonam was seen at the airport politely requesting photographers to honor their no-photo policy and avoid taking pictures of their four-month-old son.

This growing trend among Bollywood celebrities reflects their desire to balance fame with family life, ensuring that their children have a chance to grow up away from the intense scrutiny that often accompanies stardom.