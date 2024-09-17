19.2 C
New York
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Entertainment

Pamela Anderson to receive Golden Eye Award at Zurich Film Festival

By: vibhuti

Date:

Pamela Anderson is receiving positive reviews for her role as Shelley, the 50-year-old showgirl who discovers her long-running show is coming to a close. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Hollywood star Pamela Anderson will be honored with the Golden Eye Award at the 19th Zurich Film Festival for her versatile career, the organizers announced on Tuesday (17).
Anderson, known for her work in the popular drama series Baywatch and films Barb Wire, Blonde and Blonder, and Scary Movie 3, will receive the award in person on October 4 at the Zurich Convention Centre before presenting her latest film The Last Showgirl together with director Gia Coppola.
Anderson is receiving positive reviews for her role as Shelley, the 50-year-old showgirl who discovers her long-running show is coming to a close.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pamela Anderson (@pamelaanderson)

Billed as a touching and bittersweet homage to a dancer in the twilight of her career with this nocturnal Las Vegas film, “The Last Showgirl” also stars Jamie Lee Curtis. It recently had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Christian Jungen, artistic director of the Zurich Film Festival, said Anderson has poured her heart and soul into the character of Shelley.
“She completely immersed herself in her character, turned Shelley’s inner life inside out with her facial expressions and made sure that we sympathised with her. A terrific performance, perhaps the best of her career, which deserves an Oscar nomination.
“We are therefore delighted to honour Pamela Anderson, this cult actress with whom many of us have grown up and who has reinvented herself time and again, at the ZFF,” Jungen said in a statement.
The Zurich Film Festival will run from October 3 to October 13.
