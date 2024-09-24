19.3 C
New York
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi to lead Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of ‘Wuthering Heights’

By: vibhuti

Date:

Australian actress Margot Robbie arrives at the Tenth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, on April 13, 2024. (Photo by Etienne LAURENT / AFP) (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

In a highly anticipated collaboration, Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie and BAFTA-nominated actor Jacob Elordi have been cast as the leads in Emerald Fennell’s upcoming film adaptation of Wuthering Heights.

 

The film, based on Emily Brontë’s classic novel, will be produced by LuckyChap and financed by MRC. Robbie is set to play the iconic Catherine Earnshaw, while Elordi will take on the role of Heathcliff.

This project marks the third collaboration between Fennell and LuckyChap, following the success of Saltburn and Promising Young Woman, the latter of which earned Fennell an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. The movie is currently in pre-production with plans for a 2025 shoot in the UK.

 

Fennell’s version of Wuthering Heights will revisit the turbulent relationships between the Earnshaw and Linton families, along with the passionate yet tragic love story of Heathcliff and Catherine. The film is expected to generate excitement, given Fennell’s track record and the star power of Robbie and Elordi.

