Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Stranger Things’ co-star Matthew Modine officiates her wedding to Jake Bongiovi

Matthew Modine, known for his role as Dr. Martin Brenner (aka ‘Papa’) in Stranger Things, recently added a new title to his resume—wedding officiant. On Wednesday (2), Jake Bongiovi shared a photo on Instagram of Modine officiating his wedding to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

In the photo, Modine, 65, is seen standing under a floral wedding arch, wearing a black jacket, white shirt, and black pants, while Bongiovi, 22, reads his vows to his bride, Millie Bobby Brown, 20. Modine, who played a key role alongside Brown in the hit Netflix series, seemed to enjoy his new role, joking in the comments, “Amazing. Who’s the old guy with a beard?? 🤪❤️🍀.”

The outdoor wedding was a beautiful affair, featuring large white flower beds along the aisle where guests watched the couple exchange their vows. The photo shared by Bongiovi showed Modine smiling warmly as he officiated the ceremony.

Bongiovi also posted several other wedding photos, including one of him and Brown smiling together. In the picture, Brown is sitting on an armchair, while Bongiovi is sitting on the edge, looking happy and relaxed. Another photo showed the newlyweds sharing a kiss, followed by a black-and-white shot of Bongiovi getting ready for the big day.

In a touching family moment, Bongiovi shared a picture of himself standing between his father, Jon Bon Jovi, and Brown’s father, Robert Brown, during the wedding. It was a heartwarming snapshot of both families coming together for the special occasion.

Jake Bongiovi wrote a sweet caption alongside the photos, “Forever and always, your husband.” Millie Bobby Brown also shared her own carousel of wedding pictures on Instagram. Her post included photos of the couple throughout the day and ended with a fun solo shot of her blowing bubble gum while wearing a chic silk mini-dress. Her caption echoed her husband’s sentiment, “Forever and always, your wife.”

The couple’s romance became public in June 2021 when Bongiovi first shared a selfie with Brown on Instagram. Soon after, they were seen holding hands in New York City, sparking more rumors about their relationship. In November 2021, Brown officially confirmed their relationship with a blurry photo of the two of them together.

Their love story has since captured the hearts of many, and their wedding day was a true celebration of their bond. With Modine’s unique role in their ceremony and the couple’s close family and friends by their side, it was a day filled with joy and memorable moments.

As Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi begin their journey as husband and wife, fans are excited to see what the future holds for the newlyweds.