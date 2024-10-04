19.9 C
Aamir Khan proves his admiration for Amitabh Bachchan, shares iconic wedding invitation on KBC
Entertainment

Aamir Khan proves his admiration for Amitabh Bachchan, shares iconic wedding invitation on KBC

By: vibhuti

Date:

Indian Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan (L) and Aamir Khan pose during the trailer launch of the upcoming Indian film 'Thugs of Hindostan' in Mumbai on September 27, 2018. (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP) (Photo credit should read SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Aamir Khan has once again demonstrated his deep admiration for Amitabh Bachchan, appearing as a guest on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) alongside his son, Junaid Khan. As Amitabh Bachchan gears up for his 82nd birthday on October 11, Aamir, widely known as Bachchan’s “number one fan,” is preparing a special surprise for the legendary actor on the quiz show’s set.

In a teaser video released by the show’s creators, Aamir is seen sitting in the hot seat and engaging in a playful conversation with Amitabh. At one point, Aamir jokingly asks, “Do you remember your wedding date?” to which Amitabh responds confidently, “June 3, 1973.” Aamir, however, takes it a step further, humorously challenging him to prove it.

When Amitabh appears momentarily puzzled, exclaiming, “I’ve proved to you that I am your number one fan.” The revelation triggers hearty laughter from Amitabh and the audience, marking a lighthearted and memorable moment on the show.

In another teaser, Aamir and Junaid are seen sneaking out of their vanity van in an attempt to surprise Amitabh. Aamir whispers to the camera, “Amit ji shouldn’t know we’re coming today,” adding an element of excitement to the upcoming special episode of KBC, which will air on Amitabh’s birthday, October 11. Fans are eagerly awaiting this unique interaction between the two stars, which will also showcase the close bond Aamir shares with the veteran actor.

invitation card amitabh jaya
A screenshot of invitation card of Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. (Photo credit: @sonytvofficial)

Aamir’s admiration for Amitabh is not new. Over the years, he has spoken fondly of Bachchan and his work ethic. At a recent ABP Majha event, Aamir recounted a memorable moment from a film set where Amitabh, despite being a seasoned actor, remained dedicated to perfecting his performance. Aamir described a scene where Amitabh asked the director, Prakash Mehra, after several takes, “Did I speak too fast?” This demonstrated Amitabh’s unwavering focus on getting the scene just right, even after years of experience in the industry.

Aamir and Amitabh previously worked together in the 2018 film Thugs of Hindostan, a highly anticipated project with a budget of Rs 300 crore. However, despite the star power and the grand scale of the production, the film failed to strike a chord with the audience. Nevertheless, the mutual respect and camaraderie between the two actors remain strong, as evident from their appearance on KBC.

Fans of both Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are excited to see this heartwarming and fun-filled episode, which promises to offer a closer look into their friendship and celebrate the legacy of one of Indian cinema’s greatest icons.





Popular

