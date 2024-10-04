19.9 C
First look of Salman Khan from ‘Kick 2’ shared by Sajid Nadiadwala

By: vibhuti

First look of Salman Khan from the sequel 'Kick 2'. (Photo credit: @nadiadwalagrandson)

Sajid Nadiadwala, known for reshaping Bollywood with blockbuster films, is reuniting with Salman Khan for two major projects after a decade. The duo, who delivered the record-breaking hit Kick in 2014, have officially announced Kick 2. Nadiadwala recently shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from a photoshoot featuring Salman Khan, sending fans into a frenzy.

The collaboration doesn’t stop there—Sajid Nadiadwala has also announced that Salman will headline Sikandar, set for release on Eid 2025. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Nadiadwala, the film promises to be yet another crowd-pleaser, further fueling excitement among fans.

The first Kick film, which marked Nadiadwala’s directorial debut, was a massive success, entering the prestigious 200-crore club. Now, fans eagerly anticipate what this powerhouse duo will bring to the table with Kick 2 and Sikandar.

