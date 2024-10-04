Rapper Eminem releases emotional and cute video of daughter, announces her pregnancy | Watch video

Eminem is stepping into a new chapter of his life—he will be a grandfather! The 51-year-old rap icon shared the heartwarming news in the music video for his latest single, “Temporary,” featuring Skylar Grey, released on Thursday (3). In a deeply emotional moment, the video reveals that his daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, is expecting her first child with her husband, Evan McClintock.

The five-minute music video for Temporary showcases Eminem’s close bond with Hailie, now 28 years old and known for hosting the Just a Little Shady podcast. The song and video highlight her transformation from a little girl into a woman ready to start her own family.

Throughout the video, nostalgic moments between father and daughter are woven into the narrative, evoking memories of Hailie’s childhood. It’s a heartfelt ode to their relationship, capturing the bittersweet passage of time and the beauty of parenthood.

In the video’s climax, Hailie surprises her famous father with the news of her pregnancy. She hands him a Detroit Lions jersey with the word “Grandpa” emblazoned on the back, symbolizing his new role.

Eminem’s face lights up with emotion as he looks at a sonogram image, making it clear how significant this moment is for him. As Skylar Grey’s voice echoes the lyrics, “The bad days will start to get better/ Then we’ll be laughin’ together/ And tonight when I cry/ The tears are temporary,” Eminem is seen visibly moved, sharing the personal joy of becoming a grandparent.

Hailie’s pregnancy announcement follows just months after she married her longtime partner, Evan McClintock, whom she met back in 2016. Their relationship, though kept relatively private, has been a steady presence in Hailie’s life, and their wedding earlier this year was a much-celebrated event among her fans.

As soon as the music video was released, fans flocked to social media to congratulate Eminem and Hailie. Many expressed their admiration for Eminem’s journey from a protective father to a soon-to-be grandfather.

One YouTube user commented, “Eminem is a real one. Father goals. Congrats on being a grandfather.” The overwhelming response to the video is a testament to the deep connection fans feel toward the rapper, not just for his music, but for the personal milestones he shares with them.

Eminem has often referenced Hailie in his music, with songs like “Mockingbird” and “Hailie’s Song” reflecting his devotion to his daughter. This new chapter in his life serves as another emotional milestone that resonates with both his fans and his music, showing his growth as an artist and father. As Eminem embraces this next stage, his fans are right there with him, celebrating his journey from a devoted dad to an excited grandparent.