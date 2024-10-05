Alia Bhatt joins DJ Alan Walker on stage at Bengaluru concert, promotes upcoming film ‘Jigra’ | Watch video

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt surprised fans by joining renowned DJ Alan Walker on stage during his Bengaluru concert on October 4. The actress, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming thriller Jigra, promoted the film and performed with Walker to the beats of his hit track Chal Kudiye.

Videos and photos of this unexpected collaboration quickly went viral, showing Alia in a chic outfit as she took the stage alongside the popular DJ.

Fans on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) shared several clips and images of Alia’s performance, praising her enthusiasm and style. The concert was not only a thrilling musical experience but also an exciting promotional opportunity for Jigra, which is directed by Vasan Bala and co-produced by Alia Bhatt herself along with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Jigra stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina in lead roles and centers around the bond between a brother and sister. The film is slated for release in theaters on October 11. As the excitement for Jigra builds, Alia’s performance at the Alan Walker concert has added an extra spark to the film’s promotion.