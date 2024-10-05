15.8 C
New York
Saturday, October 5, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentAlia Bhatt joins DJ Alan Walker on stage at Bengaluru concert, promotes...
EntertainmentTrending

Alia Bhatt joins DJ Alan Walker on stage at Bengaluru concert, promotes upcoming film ‘Jigra’ | Watch video

By: vibhuti

Date:

Bollywood actor surprised audiences at DJ Alan Walker's concert in Bengaluru on behalf of promoting her film 'Jigra.' (Photo credit: @sunburnfestival)

Related stories

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt surprised fans by joining renowned DJ Alan Walker on stage during his Bengaluru concert on October 4. The actress, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming thriller Jigra, promoted the film and performed with Walker to the beats of his hit track Chal Kudiye.

Videos and photos of this unexpected collaboration quickly went viral, showing Alia in a chic outfit as she took the stage alongside the popular DJ.

Fans on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) shared several clips and images of Alia’s performance, praising her enthusiasm and style. The concert was not only a thrilling musical experience but also an exciting promotional opportunity for Jigra, which is directed by Vasan Bala and co-produced by Alia Bhatt herself along with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SunburnFestival (@sunburnfestival)

Jigra stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina in lead roles and centers around the bond between a brother and sister. The film is slated for release in theaters on October 11. As the excitement for Jigra builds, Alia’s performance at the Alan Walker concert has added an extra spark to the film’s promotion.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Canadian landlord and Indian tenant clash over eviction, video goes viral | Watch video
Next article
Anne Hathaway to reprise role in ‘The Princess Diaries 3’ with director Adele Lim | Watch video

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Biden and Netanyahu’s diverging views on Gaza conflict: A strain on US-Israel relations

News 0
The longstanding and often complex relationship between U.S. President...

Donald Trump urges Israel to strike Iran’s nuclear sites amid rising tensions

Headline news 0
At a campaign event in North Carolina, former President...

Anne Hathaway to reprise role in ‘The Princess Diaries 3’ with director Adele Lim | Watch video

Entertainment 0
Anne Hathaway will once again step into the fictional...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc