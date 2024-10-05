Anne Hathaway to reprise role in ‘The Princess Diaries 3’ with director Adele Lim | Watch video

Anne Hathaway will once again step into the fictional kingdom of Genovia for the third part of her smash hit movie franchise The Princess Diaries.

Hathaway, who became a star thanks to the 2001 surprise hit and its 2004 sequel, will reprise her role of Mia Thermopolis in the threequel, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

The Oscar-winning actor also shared the news in a post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

“Miracles happen.. Back to Genovia with @adeleblim @disney @somewherepictures. The fairy tale continues,” Hathaway posted.

Adele Lim, best known for her work as a writer on Crazy Rich Asians and Raya and the Last Dragon, will direct the project for Hollywood studio Disney. Flora Greeson wrote the latest draft of the script.

- Advertisement -

“As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life.We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide,” Lim said in a statement.

Based on the young adult book series by author Meg Cabot, The Princess Diaries film franchise started with a 2001 movie from director Garry Marshall.

It featured Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis, an awkward teenage girl who discovers she is the heir to the throne of the fictional European kingdom of Genovia. Her grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews), guides her through royal training and navigating her new identity.

The movie was followed by a 2004 sequel, titled The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, which also starred Chris Pine.

Debra Martin Chase, one of the producers of the original, will produce The Princess Diaries 3. Hathaway will also produce through her Somewhere Pictures banner.

Naia Cucukov, who is Lim’s producing partner, will serve as an executive producer alongside Melissa Stack.