22.1 C
New York
Saturday, September 14, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentDiljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt to collaborate for 'Jigra' after eight years...
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt to collaborate for ‘Jigra’ after eight years of ‘Udta Punjab’

By: vibhuti

Date:

There is no clarity on the nature of their collaboration on Jigra but fans are speculating that Dosanjh will be singing a song for the movie. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Related stories

Entertainment

SS Rajamouli funnily dodges the question on action-adventure film ‘SSMB29’ starring Mahesh Babu | Watch video

Superstar Mahesh Babu and renowned director SS Rajamouli are...
Entertainment

Esha Deol opens up about being body-shamed after her Bollywood debut

Esha Deol recently shared her experience of being body-shamed...
Entertainment

Influencer slams Diljit Dosanjh for high ticket prices during ‘Dil-Luminati’ India tour

Comedian and social media influencer Saumya Sahni has voiced...
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan makes a late-night visit to new parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the hospital

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently welcomed their first...
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ set for Japan release in November

Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed blockbuster Jawan is gearing up...

Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt are collaborating again in Jigra eight years after their hit film Udta Punjab.

Bhatt announced the news by sharing a post on Instagram handle on Friday which featured both the actors sitting on their respective chairs with their back to the camera. Dosanjh’s chair had “Sings about Kudi” written on it while the back of Bhatt’s chair read, “The Said ‘Kudi'”, in a reference to Udta Punjab where Dosanjh sang the popular song “Ikk kudi jida naam mohabbat”. Bhatt’s post was captioned, “chairs say it all. @diljitdosanjh”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

There is no clarity on the nature of their collaboration on Jigra but fans are speculating that Dosanjh will be singing a song for the movie.

Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra also stars Vedang Raina and is slated to release on October 11 in theatres.

The film follows the journey of Bhatt’s character, who takes extraordinary measures to get her brother out of prison. It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Soumen Mishra.

- Advertisement -

Dosanjh, 40, made his Hindi cinema debut in 2016 Udta Punjab where he was paired opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film, directed by Abhishek Chaubey, also featured Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

Bhatt’s last big screen outings were Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh and her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, which released last year.

Dosanjh, who is currently on an international music tour, featured in

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
SS Rajamouli funnily dodges the question on action-adventure film ‘SSMB29’ starring Mahesh Babu | Watch video

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Trump’s dog and cat-eating remark ignites meme frenzy and viral parody song | Watch video

Trending 0
Social media erupted with memes and hilarious reactions after...

Trump ally faces backlash over racist remarks on Kamala Harris’ Indian heritage

Headline news 0
A Donald Trump ally came under fire after she...

SS Rajamouli funnily dodges the question on action-adventure film ‘SSMB29’ starring Mahesh Babu | Watch video

Entertainment 0
Superstar Mahesh Babu and renowned director SS Rajamouli are...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc