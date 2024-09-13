21.1 C
SS Rajamouli funnily dodges the question on action-adventure film ‘SSMB29’ starring Mahesh Babu | Watch video

By: vibhuti

With a rumored budget of $120 million, SSMB29 is expected to be one of the biggest projects in Indian cinema. (Photo credit: @ssrajamouli)

Superstar Mahesh Babu and renowned director SS Rajamouli are coming together for the first time in the highly anticipated project, tentatively titled SSMB29. The announcement of their collaboration last year created a wave of excitement across Tollywood, as fans eagerly await more details about the film, which are being kept tightly under wraps.

Recently, a viral video surfaced during the promotion of another film, showing Rajamouli humorously dodging questions about the progress of SSMB29.

To which in the video, Rajamouli funnily waves a stick to the people questions related to the film.

The film is set to be a grand globe-trotting adventure, blending thrilling action with Indian mythology. Inspired by the iconic Indiana Jones series, SSMB29 will incorporate themes related to Hanuman and be shot in Africa’s dense jungles. Extensive VFX will be used to bring the ambitious vision of the film to life.

With a rumored budget of $120 million, SSMB29 is expected to be one of the biggest projects in Indian cinema. Mahesh Babu, who is also co-producing the film, underwent intensive physical training, including a specialized stint in Germany, to prepare for his role.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)

As per reports by Pinkvilla, Prithviraj Sukumaran is said to be cast as the main antagonist, though official confirmation is yet to come from the makers. The film is expected to hit theatres in 2027, promising an epic collaboration between Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli.

