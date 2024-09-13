Esha Deol opens up about being body-shamed after her Bollywood debut

Esha Deol recently shared her experience of being body-shamed following her Bollywood debut. In an interview with Zoom TV, the actress talked about the harsh criticism she faced as a teenager. Aside from constant comparisons to her mother, veteran actress Hema Malini, Esha revealed she was body-shamed for her “baby fat.”

Discussing the pressure she faced, Esha said, “The pressure pump started after the films released and things were written. Then I was like, they are comparing me in my first film to my mother who has done 200 films. And they would say a lot about my baby fat. ‘Oh, she has so much baby fat.’ I had, I was 18, those cheeks were there. But they looked cute in those roles, the kind of roles that I did, I thought they looked nice.”

Esha made her Bollywood debut with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe and went on to star in films like Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Dhoom, and No Entry. Despite her struggles, Esha built a successful career in the film industry. She was last seen in the web series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

Esha is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She married businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2012, with whom she has two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. In February 2024, Esha and Bharat announced their separation after 12 years of marriage.