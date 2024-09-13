21.1 C
New York
Friday, September 13, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentEsha Deol opens up about being body-shamed after her Bollywood debut
Entertainment

Esha Deol opens up about being body-shamed after her Bollywood debut

By: vibhuti

Date:

Esha is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She married businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2012, with whom she has two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Related stories

Esha Deol recently shared her experience of being body-shamed following her Bollywood debut. In an interview with Zoom TV, the actress talked about the harsh criticism she faced as a teenager. Aside from constant comparisons to her mother, veteran actress Hema Malini, Esha revealed she was body-shamed for her “baby fat.”

Discussing the pressure she faced, Esha said, “The pressure pump started after the films released and things were written. Then I was like, they are comparing me in my first film to my mother who has done 200 films. And they would say a lot about my baby fat. ‘Oh, she has so much baby fat.’ I had, I was 18, those cheeks were there. But they looked cute in those roles, the kind of roles that I did, I thought they looked nice.”

Esha made her Bollywood debut with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe and went on to star in films like Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Dhoom, and No Entry. Despite her struggles, Esha built a successful career in the film industry. She was last seen in the web series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

Esha is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She married businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2012, with whom she has two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. In February 2024, Esha and Bharat announced their separation after 12 years of marriage.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Influencer slams Diljit Dosanjh for high ticket prices during ‘Dil-Luminati’ India tour
Next article
SS Rajamouli funnily dodges the question on action-adventure film ‘SSMB29’ starring Mahesh Babu | Watch video

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Influencer slams Diljit Dosanjh for high ticket prices during ‘Dil-Luminati’ India tour

Entertainment 0
Comedian and social media influencer Saumya Sahni has voiced...

Shah Rukh Khan makes a late-night visit to new parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the hospital

Entertainment 0
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently welcomed their first...

US reaffirms support for India, Japan, and Germany as permanent members of a reformed UNSC

News 0
The US has reaffirmed its “longstanding support” for India,...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc