Influencer slams Diljit Dosanjh for high ticket prices during ‘Dil-Luminati’ India tour

Comedian and social media influencer Saumya Sahni has voiced her strong opinions about the high cost of tickets for the Indian leg of Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Dil-Luminati’ tour, expressing concerns over the impact of such prices on his middle-class Indian fans.

The tickets for the much-anticipated tour sold out within minutes after they were made available for purchase on Thursday, leaving many fans disappointed due to the steep pricing. Some tickets reportedly ranged between ₹20,000 and ₹25,000, which sparked a debate online, especially among fans from economically diverse backgrounds.

Taking to her social media, Saumya Sahni shared a video on Friday in which she slammed the Punjabi singer for what she considered exorbitant pricing. She stated that while Diljit Dosanjh may be a major star, he has no right to charge his Indian fans such high amounts, especially in the current economic climate. Saumya emphasized that many of Diljit’s fans, particularly those in the middle class, are struggling with unemployment or limited financial resources.

In her video, Saumya pointed out that Diljit Dosanjh’s fan base includes children and families who might find it impossible to afford tickets at such high prices. She explained how international artists, despite their fame, often keep their ticket prices lower. “It is very wild to me that an artiste jiska concert bachche bhi dekhne jaa sakte hain, ek middle class family dekhne jaa sakti thi… they make so much money overseas that they could exempt these things for the country. Like bahar artiste ke sau-dedh sau dollar ke ticket hote hain, ki bas utna hi jitna ek set up ke liye chahiye. Lollapalooza ke passes kitne kam ke hain eine bade lineup ke baad bhi,” she added. (Kids and families could have gone for his concert. He makes so much money with his overseas shows that he could have been more considerate towards his fans in India and charged a little less. In comparison, international artists charge around $100-150 for a ticket. Lollapalooza passes, too, cost less despite the massive lineup of performances.)

Saumya added text to her video that read, “₹15K for a concert? In this economy???? In this country?” In her caption, she wrote, “My 2am thoughts are wildly class conscious,” further emphasizing her frustration with the pricing.

Saumya’s video quickly gained attention, with many viewers agreeing with her criticism. One Instagram user commented, “He’s gonna realise this when he’s singing and nobody sings back.” Another remarked, “₹500 max. Don’t watch it, it costs more than that. I will watch it on YouTube.” Other comments reflected similar sentiments about the rising prices of concert tickets, with one saying, “Being a middle-class person never expected Diljit to be so drowned in fame and money lust.”

Another viewer compared Diljit’s pricing strategy to that of legendary bands like Nirvana, who were known for keeping ticket prices affordable for their fans. “This is actually quite a fair assessment. Nirvana as a band always ensured their ticket prices remained extremely low so that their ACTUAL fans could attend the concert and not just people who could afford it,” they wrote.

The India leg of Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Dil-Luminati’ tour had fans eagerly awaiting the announcement of ticket sales, and the shows sold out within minutes. However, the backlash around the pricing indicates a growing concern among fans that attending concerts is becoming a luxury only a few can afford. Many have expressed their disappointment over not being able to attend due to financial constraints, particularly given Diljit’s strong connection with the middle class and his roots in India.

As of now, Diljit Dosanjh has not responded to the criticism, but it remains to be seen whether he will address the concerns of fans who feel priced out of his performances. The controversy has opened up a wider conversation about the accessibility of live performances in India and the responsibility of artists to their fans, especially in challenging economic times.