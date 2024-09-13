Shah Rukh Khan makes a late-night visit to new parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the hospital

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl, and were visited by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, had eagerly awaited this moment since announcing their pregnancy earlier this year.

Deepika was admitted to the hospital on Saturday, and the joyous news of their daughter’s birth came on Sunday (8). Shah Rukh Khan, a close friend and frequent co-star of Padukone, paid the couple a late-night visit to congratulate them and meet their newborn. Although Shah Rukh himself wasn’t photographed, several videos of his car entering and leaving the hospital emerged on social media platforms Thursday night, sending fans into a frenzy.

The news of the couple’s first child was confirmed via Instagram with a heartwarming post that simply read, “Welcome baby girl! 8.09.2024.” The post instantly drew attention from fans and celebrities alike, with warm messages pouring in from all corners.

Actor Will Smith, among the first to congratulate the couple, commented, “Congratulations Mama & Papa!!” His heartfelt message was soon followed by similar notes from Bollywood stars.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Congratulations,” accompanied by heart emojis, while Ananya Panday commented, “Baby girl! Congratulations.”

Sara Ali Khan shared her excitement, saying, “Ranveer and DeePee..congratulations on your baby girl!!! Only joy and bliss to both of you.”

Kareena Kapoor also extended her congratulations, writing, “Congratulations mommy and daddy.. from Saifu and Beboo… God bless the little angel.”

Katrina Kaif joined the chorus with a simple “Congratulations,” while Rajkummar Rao added, “Heartiest congratulations. So happy for both of you.”

Bipasha Basu, known for her close friendship with many in the industry, wrote a touching message that read, “Durga Durga.. Blessings to the little bundle of love and many, many congratulations to you, Ranveer and family.”

The joyous occasion comes after a highly anticipated pregnancy announcement made in February 2024. Deepika and Ranveer’s fans were overjoyed by the news, and their maternity photoshoot, which they shared on social media, further heightened the excitement.

The couple has been known for their openness with their fans, and their stunning photos captured the essence of their love and anticipation during this special period.

In the days leading up to the baby’s birth, Deepika and Ranveer were seen making a public appearance at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The couple visited the temple to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha as they prepared to step into their new journey as parents. Photographers captured them smiling and glowing with happiness as they left the temple, a sign of their deep faith and gratitude.

Shah Rukh Khan’s visit was a touching gesture, especially given his long-standing friendship with Deepika Padukone. The two have shared the screen in several successful films, including “Om Shanti Om,” which marked Deepika’s debut in Bollywood. Over the years, their bond has only strengthened, and Shah Rukh’s visit to the hospital highlighted the closeness they share.

While the world awaits further glimpses of the newborn, the couple has been basking in the joy of parenthood, receiving love and blessings from family, friends, and fans. Many are also speculating on potential names for the baby girl, with suggestions like Ridhee, Ravika, Padmavati, and Rama circulating on social media. However, Deepika and Ranveer have yet to reveal the name they have chosen for their daughter.

As the celebrations continue, the arrival of Deepika and Ranveer’s baby girl has undoubtedly added to the joy in Bollywood, with fans and well-wishers showering the new parents with love.

This special moment in their lives has brought their journey as a couple full circle, from their fairy-tale wedding in Italy to the start of their new adventure as a family of three.