26.6 C
New York
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentShah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' set for Japan release in November
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ set for Japan release in November

By: vibhuti

Date:

(Photo credit: @iamsrk)

Related stories

Shah Rukh Khan’s action-packed blockbuster Jawan is gearing up for its release in Japan. On Thursday, the superstar announced the exciting news on social media, writing: “Ek kahani justice ki…vengeance ki…villain aur hero ki… Ek kahani Jawan ki… Aa rahi hai Japan ke theatres mein pehli baar! Toh ab reh gaya bas ek sawaal- Ready-ah?” He further added, “The fire and action you all loved is making a massy massy massy arrival in Japan. Jawan hits the screens in Japan on 29th Nov, 2024.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

The film, directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, boasts a star-studded cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Deepika Padukone. Jawan was a massive success worldwide, grossing over ₹1,100 crore at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan plays dual roles in the film—Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. Vijay Sethupathi shines as the antagonist, while Nayanthara plays a pivotal role in Azad’s fight against corruption. The film’s Telugu and Tamil versions were also well-received.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee praised the movie, stating, “Jawan is a strikingly meta vehicle in which a star communicates directly with his fan base and holds forth on themes that are crying out to be addressed.”

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Taylor Swift becomes most decorated solo artist at MTV VMAs 2024, Katy Perry honored with lifetime achievement award

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Bill Biggart’s last photograph: A journalist’s final moments capturing the 9/11 tragedy

News 0
As the United States commemorates the 23rd anniversary of...

Army officers attacked, woman accompanying them raped in India’s Madhya Pradesh

India News 0
Two army officers undergoing training at the Infantry School...

Starmer to unveil 10-year NHS Reform Plan amid health system crisis

UK News 0
Keir Starmer is set to introduce a 10-year plan...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc