Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ set for Japan release in November

Shah Rukh Khan’s action-packed blockbuster Jawan is gearing up for its release in Japan. On Thursday, the superstar announced the exciting news on social media, writing: “Ek kahani justice ki…vengeance ki…villain aur hero ki… Ek kahani Jawan ki… Aa rahi hai Japan ke theatres mein pehli baar! Toh ab reh gaya bas ek sawaal- Ready-ah?” He further added, “The fire and action you all loved is making a massy massy massy arrival in Japan. Jawan hits the screens in Japan on 29th Nov, 2024.”

The film, directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, boasts a star-studded cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Deepika Padukone. Jawan was a massive success worldwide, grossing over ₹1,100 crore at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan plays dual roles in the film—Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. Vijay Sethupathi shines as the antagonist, while Nayanthara plays a pivotal role in Azad’s fight against corruption. The film’s Telugu and Tamil versions were also well-received.

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee praised the movie, stating, “Jawan is a strikingly meta vehicle in which a star communicates directly with his fan base and holds forth on themes that are crying out to be addressed.”