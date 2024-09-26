Alia Bhatt shines in action-packed trailer of ‘Jigra,’ directed by Vasan Bala

A new theatrical trailer for Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and directed by Vasan Bala, was released on September 26, offering a deeper glimpse into the sibling-driven prison break thriller. The trailer, which expands on the teaser previously released, showcases breathtaking action scenes while delving into the emotional bond between the lead characters.

In Jigra, Vedang Raina plays Ankur, a young man imprisoned abroad and facing brutal custodial torture. His sister, Satya, portrayed by Bhatt, takes it upon herself to free him from a high-security prison.

The trailer emphasizes Satya’s determination, showing her undergoing intense physical and mental training for the high-stakes prison break mission. As the narrative unfolds, we see flashbacks of Satya and Ankur as children, orphaned at a young age, revealing the depth of their sibling love and connection.

The film promises not just thrilling action but a deeply emotional exploration of family and resilience.

Vasan Bala, known for his unique directorial style, combines his flair for storytelling with a gripping plot in Jigra. His previous works, such as the action-comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and the crime-thriller Peddlers, as well as the quirky Monica, O My Darling, have established Bala as a director with a penchant for action and dark humor.

In Jigra, he seems to blend intense action with a strong emotional core, setting up a thrilling cinematic experience.

The film also marks a reunion between Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh, both of whom co-starred in Udta Punjab. The trailer, however, primarily focuses on the sibling relationship between Bhatt’s Satya and Raina’s Ankur. The film is co-written by Vasan Bala and Debashish Irengbam, and is produced by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions. Jigra is set to hit theaters on October 11, 2024.

With stunning visuals, intense action sequences, and a gripping storyline, Jigra is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year, showcasing Alia Bhatt in yet another powerful role.