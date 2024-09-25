‘Bollywood directors have problem casting me in rich man roles,’ actor Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee, a highly respected actor in Indian cinema, has steadily carved a niche for himself over the years. While he has been lauded by both critics and audiences for his exceptional performances, Manoj recently shared that he too faces the challenge of being typecast in specific kinds of roles.

Despite his growing popularity, especially after the success of the hit series The Family Man, he admits that filmmakers still tend to slot him into certain stereotypes.

In a candid conversation with Indian newspaper, Manoj Bajpayee reflected on how he is often cast in roles of characters rooted in middle-class or lower-middle-class settings. The National Award-winning actor pointed out that he is rarely offered roles that portray him as a wealthy individual.

“The only film before Gulmohar (2023) where I played a rich guy was Zubeidaa (2001). That was Shyam Benegal’s conviction. He was the one who felt that real maharajas didn’t necessarily look like Greek gods; they looked normal,” Manoj shared.

He also mentioned his role in Veer-Zaara (2004), where he played a Pakistani politician. “I had two scenes in it, but Yashji (Chopra) was adamant that I do it. He cast me after watching Pinjar (2003),” Manoj recalled.

Manoj believes that many filmmakers are hesitant to present him as a rich man, despite his versatility as an actor. “These filmmakers had the vision to cast me in such roles because they’ve seen life up close. But others seem to have trouble seeing me as a rich guy,” he said.

“The roles I’ve done are mostly set in middle-class and lower-middle-class stories. I am never considered for high-society roles. No director could think of me as a rich guy, barring the two stalwarts I mentioned. This stereotyping exists,” Manoj added, shedding light on the difficulties of breaking free from a set image in the film industry.

Despite these challenges, Manoj Bajpayee continues to shine with a series of strong performances. In 2023 alone, he has already delivered three films – The Fable, Silence 2, and Bhaiya Ji – along with the Netflix show Killer Soup. Currently, he is busy filming the next season of his popular Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man, which has garnered a massive fanbase.

Born in a small village in Bihar, Manoj Bajpayee grew up with dreams of becoming an actor. He moved to Delhi to study at the National School of Drama, but after being rejected multiple times, he persisted and finally got his big break in Bollywood.

Manoj’s early roles in films like Satya and Shool cemented his reputation as a powerful performer. Over the years, he has taken on a wide variety of roles, excelling in both mainstream and independent films. Despite the success he enjoys today, he continues to challenge himself with every role.

Manoj Bajpayee married Shabana Raza, also known as actress Neha, in 2006. The couple has a daughter together. Known for keeping his personal life private, Manoj prefers to focus on his craft and spend time with his family when he is not working.