17.8 C
New York
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainment'Bollywood directors have problem casting me in rich man roles,' actor Manoj...
Entertainment

‘Bollywood directors have problem casting me in rich man roles,’ actor Manoj Bajpayee

By: vibhuti

Date:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: Manoj Bajpayee attends the 2023 New York Indian Film Festival opening night screening of "The Three Of Us" at Village East by Angelika on May 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Related stories

Manoj Bajpayee, a highly respected actor in Indian cinema, has steadily carved a niche for himself over the years. While he has been lauded by both critics and audiences for his exceptional performances, Manoj recently shared that he too faces the challenge of being typecast in specific kinds of roles.

Despite his growing popularity, especially after the success of the hit series The Family Man, he admits that filmmakers still tend to slot him into certain stereotypes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manoj Bajpayee (@bajpayee.manoj)

In a candid conversation with Indian newspaper, Manoj Bajpayee reflected on how he is often cast in roles of characters rooted in middle-class or lower-middle-class settings. The National Award-winning actor pointed out that he is rarely offered roles that portray him as a wealthy individual.

“The only film before Gulmohar (2023) where I played a rich guy was Zubeidaa (2001). That was Shyam Benegal’s conviction. He was the one who felt that real maharajas didn’t necessarily look like Greek gods; they looked normal,” Manoj shared.

He also mentioned his role in Veer-Zaara (2004), where he played a Pakistani politician. “I had two scenes in it, but Yashji (Chopra) was adamant that I do it. He cast me after watching Pinjar (2003),” Manoj recalled.

- Advertisement -

Manoj believes that many filmmakers are hesitant to present him as a rich man, despite his versatility as an actor. “These filmmakers had the vision to cast me in such roles because they’ve seen life up close. But others seem to have trouble seeing me as a rich guy,” he said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Star studios (@starstudios)

“The roles I’ve done are mostly set in middle-class and lower-middle-class stories. I am never considered for high-society roles. No director could think of me as a rich guy, barring the two stalwarts I mentioned. This stereotyping exists,” Manoj added, shedding light on the difficulties of breaking free from a set image in the film industry.

Despite these challenges, Manoj Bajpayee continues to shine with a series of strong performances. In 2023 alone, he has already delivered three films – The Fable, Silence 2, and Bhaiya Ji – along with the Netflix show Killer Soup. Currently, he is busy filming the next season of his popular Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man, which has garnered a massive fanbase.

Born in a small village in Bihar, Manoj Bajpayee grew up with dreams of becoming an actor. He moved to Delhi to study at the National School of Drama, but after being rejected multiple times, he persisted and finally got his big break in Bollywood.

Manoj’s early roles in films like Satya and Shool cemented his reputation as a powerful performer. Over the years, he has taken on a wide variety of roles, excelling in both mainstream and independent films. Despite the success he enjoys today, he continues to challenge himself with every role.

Manoj Bajpayee married Shabana Raza, also known as actress Neha, in 2006. The couple has a daughter together. Known for keeping his personal life private, Manoj prefers to focus on his craft and spend time with his family when he is not working.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar files for divorce from Mohsin Akhtar Mir after eight years of marriage

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

India’s top closes case against judge after apology for communal remarks

India News 0
The Supreme Court on Wednesday concluded suo motu proceedings...

Starmer cautions Britons of tough choices amid national recovery efforts

UK News 0
Keir Starmer has warned the British public that the...

Missouri executes Marcellus Williams amid doubts over guilt and racial bias in trial

News 0
A 55-year-old Missouri man named Marcellus Williams was executed...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc