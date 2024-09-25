17.8 C
New York
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentBollywood actor Urmila Matondkar files for divorce from Mohsin Akhtar Mir after...
EntertainmentTrending

Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar files for divorce from Mohsin Akhtar Mir after eight years of marriage

By: vibhuti

Date:

Indian Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar and her husband Mohsin Akhtar attend an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddiqui during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai late on June 2, 2019. (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP) (Photo credit should read SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

Entertainment

‘Bollywood directors have problem casting me in rich man roles,’ actor Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee, a highly respected actor in Indian cinema,...
News

Missouri executes Marcellus Williams amid doubts over guilt and racial bias in trial

A 55-year-old Missouri man named Marcellus Williams was executed...
Trending

Thailand’s viral baby hippo ‘Moo Deng’ draws massive crowds to Khao Kheow zoo | Watch video

Thailand's latest internet celebrity, baby hippo "Moo Deng", is challenging...
Entertainment

Coldplay fans flood social media with memes as portal crashes ahead of Mumbai concert ticket sale

The anticipation for Coldplay's upcoming Mumbai concert turned into...
Entertainment

India snubs Cannes-winner ‘All We Imagine As Light’ for Oscars, but can it still compete?

In a surprising move, India has overlooked Payal Kapadia’s...

Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband, businessman-model Mohsin Akhtar Mir. Urmila and Mohsin, who had been married for eight years, are now heading for separation.

A source close to the couple shared, “After careful consideration, Urmila has decided to call it quits on her marriage with Mohsin. She has already filed for divorce in court. While the reason behind the separation is still unknown, the divorce isn’t happening on mutual terms.”

The couple’s love story began in 2014 when they first met at the wedding of designer Manish Malhotra’s niece. After dating for two years, Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir tied the knot on February 4, 2016, in a private ceremony held at Urmila’s residence in Mumbai.

The wedding was an intimate affair, attended by only close friends and family members. The news of their divorce has come as a shock to their fans and well-wishers, as the two had maintained a relatively low-key and private relationship throughout their marriage.

Urmila, who has been largely absent from the film industry in recent years, was one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actresses during the 1990s and early 2000s. She gained widespread fame with her performance in Rangeela, a 1995 hit that made her a household name.

- Advertisement -

Known for her dynamic acting and dance skills, Urmila’s filmography includes a mix of commercial blockbusters and critically acclaimed performances.

Some of her other notable works include films like Judaai, Satya, Mast, Khoobsurat, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhoot, and Ek Hasina Thi. She earned a reputation for her versatility and ability to portray a wide range of characters, from bubbly and glamorous roles to dark, intense performances. Her contribution to Hindi cinema earned her several accolades over the years.

In her earlier years, Urmila also appeared as a child actor, making her film debut in Shekhar Kapur’s adaptation of Erich Segal’s novel Man, Woman, and Child, titled Masoom. However, her real breakthrough came when she transitioned into adult roles, eventually becoming one of the most iconic actresses of her generation.

Although she took a hiatus from acting, her performances in films like Rangeela and Satya continue to resonate with fans.

Urmila’s last full-fledged role in Bollywood was in the 2014 Marathi film Ajoba, though she made a brief appearance in the song Bewafa Beauty from the 2018 film Blackmail. On the other hand, Mohsin Akhtar Mir has worked in a few projects, including It’s A Man’s World, Luck By Chance, Mumbai Mast Kallander, and B.A. Pass, among others.

Despite their individual accomplishments in the entertainment industry, it seems their marriage could not withstand the test of time. As the divorce proceedings move forward, fans are left wondering what went wrong between the couple who had been together for almost a decade.

Although no official statement has been made by either Urmila or Mohsin, the news of their separation has already made headlines, leaving their supporters hoping for more clarity.

While it remains uncertain what the future holds for both of them, one thing is clear: Urmila Matondkar will always be remembered as a trailblazer in Bollywood, a versatile actress who brought life to every role she played.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Thailand’s viral baby hippo ‘Moo Deng’ draws massive crowds to Khao Kheow zoo | Watch video
Next article
Missouri executes Marcellus Williams amid doubts over guilt and racial bias in trial

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

‘Bollywood directors have problem casting me in rich man roles,’ actor Manoj Bajpayee

Entertainment 0
Manoj Bajpayee, a highly respected actor in Indian cinema,...

India’s top closes case against judge after apology for communal remarks

India News 0
The Supreme Court on Wednesday concluded suo motu proceedings...

Starmer cautions Britons of tough choices amid national recovery efforts

UK News 0
Keir Starmer has warned the British public that the...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc