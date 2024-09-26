20.3 C
Entertainment

Rapper Stefflon Don talks about filming ‘Dilemma’ in India and honoring Sidhu Moose Wala’s legacy

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 28: Stefflon Don attends the UK premiere of "NOPE" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 28, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal)

RAPPER Stefflon Don appeared on BBC Asian Network’s Breakfast Show with Nikita Kanda, where she opened up about filming her music video for Dilemma in India, her collaboration with the late Sidhu Moose Wala, and her appreciation for Indian culture.

Reflecting on working with Sidhu Moose Wala, who passed away in 2022, Stefflon Don shared her thoughts on shooting the music video without him.

 

“First of all, you know, he’s no longer with us, so that was a very different atmosphere to have to shoot the video without him, go to India. In the song, he says ‘Stef, come to Punjab,’ so I’m like, at least I did what he wanted me to do. I shot the video in India, in Punjab, so that was really nice. It’s almost like a tribute to Sidhu’s legacy as well.”

The rapper also spoke about embracing Indian culture during her visit. When Nikita Kanda commented on how much Asians love their “bling,” Stefflon Don agreed, saying, “You know what, I love the attire, it’s beautiful, it’s so amazing.” She added, “I feel like if I was Indian, I’d probably dress like that every day!”

During the show, Stefflon Don answered a listener’s question about her music. The young fan asked what to do since their mother thought they were too young to listen to her songs.

Stefflon Don responded, “Ah, you’re so cute! I think you should listen to your mum. If your mum thinks you’re too young to listen to it, then yeah, I agree with mummy on this one. But thank you so much for listening to certain songs, I guess, that you can listen to of mine!”

“The internet has put us all in one melting pot where nothing is too far astray, almost like you don’t need to know an Indian person to understand Indian culture, it just comes up online, right? So I feel like because of that, we’re just integrating with anyone and I feel like that’s how it should be. Even though we’re all from different backgrounds, we’re all human at the end of the day, and it’s beautiful to learn about different people’s cultures and what something means to someone.”

