Rapper Stefflon Don talks about filming ‘Dilemma’ in India and honoring Sidhu Moose Wala’s legacy

RAPPER Stefflon Don appeared on BBC Asian Network’s Breakfast Show with Nikita Kanda, where she opened up about filming her music video for Dilemma in India, her collaboration with the late Sidhu Moose Wala, and her appreciation for Indian culture.

Reflecting on working with Sidhu Moose Wala, who passed away in 2022, Stefflon Don shared her thoughts on shooting the music video without him.

“First of all, you know, he’s no longer with us, so that was a very different atmosphere to have to shoot the video without him, go to India. In the song, he says ‘Stef, come to Punjab,’ so I’m like, at least I did what he wanted me to do. I shot the video in India, in Punjab, so that was really nice. It’s almost like a tribute to Sidhu’s legacy as well.”

The rapper also spoke about embracing Indian culture during her visit. When Nikita Kanda commented on how much Asians love their “bling,” Stefflon Don agreed, saying, “You know what, I love the attire, it’s beautiful, it’s so amazing.” She added, “I feel like if I was Indian, I’d probably dress like that every day!”

Stefflon Don responded, “Ah, you’re so cute! I think you should listen to your mum. If your mum thinks you’re too young to listen to it, then yeah, I agree with mummy on this one. But thank you so much for listening to certain songs, I guess, that you can listen to of mine!”

