Entertainment

‘I prayed, and wished that her name was Raha’, says Jr NTR on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor (L) and his wife Alia Bhatt pose with their daughter Raha upon their arrival for a Christmas brunch in Mumbai on December 25, 2023. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt may have shared the screen in SS Rajamouli’s epic RRR, but their bond goes beyond their professional collaboration. In a recent conversation with Jr NTR and Karan Johar, Alia revealed that she and Ranbir Kapoor first discussed potential baby names at Jr NTR’s Hyderabad home.

“This love started with Taarak very graciously coming to the Brahmastra press meet in Hyderabad. I remember I was fully pregnant at that time. He said, ‘Ya ya, we do the event, then after that, you all have to come to my house for dinner.’ And we had such a warm evening on that terrace, chatting.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

That was the first time we actually discussed possible baby names in front of everyone else. Ranbir said, ‘If it’s a girl, it’ll be this. If it’s a boy, it’ll be this,’” Alia shared. Jr NTR added, “I started praying, I wish it was Raha. And finally, there she is (laughs).”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

Both actors also reflected on how parenthood has changed them professionally. Jr NTR explained that after the birth of his son Abhay, he started seeking more creatively fulfilling roles. Alia mentioned that becoming a mother to Raha has made her less self-obsessed, adding that her next film Jigra, about a protective sister, came at an opportune time when she felt very protective of her newborn daughter.

Alia’s upcoming film Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, will hit cinemas on October 11. She co-produces the film with her sister Shaheen Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

