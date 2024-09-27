‘I can’t be offended by what they say,’ Navya Naveli Nanda responds to trolls after IIM-Ahmedabad admission

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, recently opened up about dealing with social media trolling and negativity after her admission to the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Navya addressed the feedback she has received since her announcement, sharing her perspective on how she manages online criticism.

Navya, who was recently enrolled in the prestigious IIM-Ahmedabad, emphasized the importance of staying focused on her goals despite the noise.

Reflecting on the experience of being trolled online, she explained, “Social media has been a great platform because it’s given a lot of people a voice, a lot of people who previously might not have that kind of reach. India has some of the finest institutions in the world, and being a part of IIM Ahmedabad is incredible. I feel fortunate to receive higher education under the guidance of some of the finest professors in the world.”

Navya’s admission to IIM-Ahmedabad sparked a wave of comments online, with some questioning her qualifications, while others rushed to her defense. Fans pointed out that she had never claimed her course was equivalent to a traditional MBA, standing up for her decision to pursue further education. Despite the mixed reactions, Navya chose to focus on the positive side, acknowledging that feedback, even if negative, can be valuable.

“If I consider myself to be working for people, I don’t think I can be offended by what they say,” Navya stated during the interview. She highlighted the importance of listening to feedback in order to grow as an individual, entrepreneur, and citizen. “It’s essential for me to look at feedback; it will only make me a better person, a better entrepreneur, and a better Indian. I accept that I come from a very different lived reality. People will have something to say about that.”

However, Navya made it clear that she doesn’t let the negative comments affect her. Instead, she remains focused on her personal goals and ambitions, noting that her primary responsibility is to herself and her work. “I don’t give a lot of thought to what people say negatively; I use it to do the best I can do in my journey,” she added, demonstrating a level-headed approach to the online criticism.

The young entrepreneur shared her excitement about joining the B-school on her Instagram account. Posting about her admission, she wrote, “Dreams do come true !!!!!! Home for the next 2 years… with the best people & faculty! BPGP MBA Class of 2026.” While her announcement was met with skepticism from some social media users, a significant portion of her fanbase rallied to support her, defending her decision and achievements.

Navya’s family, one of the most illustrious in India, includes her parents Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, the chairman of Escorts Group. Her younger brother, Agastya Nanda, has also stepped into the limelight recently, making his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film The Archies, alongside Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

As Navya embarks on this new chapter in her academic and professional journey, she remains focused on her goals and using the feedback, both positive and negative, to become the best version of herself.