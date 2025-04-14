Usha Vance gracefully dismisses MAGA beauty stereotypes, says ‘blonde would look totally absurd on me’

Usha Vance, the Indian-American second lady of the United States, offered a confident and lighthearted response when asked about fitting into the stereotypical image of women associated with “MAGA Land”—a world often caricatured with “blondes, Botox, facelifts, low-cut blouses, and nine-inch heels.”

During an interview with The Free Press, Vance, who is married to Vice President JD Vance, handled the question with both humor and grace.

Laughing at the suggestion, Usha responded with sharp wit, “I’m laughing, because it would be really hard for me to be blonde … that color would look totally absurd.” At 39, Usha Vance represents a strikingly different image from the one many associate with the Trump-era Republican circle. She is the first Hindu second lady of the United States and brings with her a rich heritage, personal conviction, and professional accomplishment.

Usha Vance is a brilliant and accomplished attorney known for her intelligence, grace, and support for her husband, J.D. Vance. Her beauty is matched by her poise and dedication, making her an inspiring figure. pic.twitter.com/Wm56FK0uCq — Ivanka Trump 🇺🇲 🦅 News (@IvankaNews_) March 23, 2025

When asked about how she has been received in political and social circles often associated with specific beauty norms, Vance revealed that her experience has been largely positive. “For what it’s worth, my reception into this world—and I’m not from a particularly wealthy background, not from a very fashion-oriented background personally or professionally—has been really positive. People don’t seem to care all that much what I look like,” she said.

Usha Vance was born Usha Chilukuri in San Diego, California, to Indian immigrant parents, Chilukuri Radhakrishna, a mechanical engineer, and Lakshmi, a molecular biologist. The family traces its roots to Vadluru, a small village in Andhra Pradesh, India. Usha’s academic brilliance led her to Yale Law School, where she met JD Vance. The couple married in 2014 and now have three children together.

Before stepping into the national spotlight, Usha built a successful career as a civil litigation attorney. However, her life took a dramatic turn when her husband was selected as Donald Trump’s running mate in the 2024 election, a move that led to JD Vance becoming Vice President.

Recalling the moment her world changed, Usha said, “The day before JD was selected — I did not know he was going to be selected — I was working as a lawyer, and I had the wardrobe of a person with three children who likes to do things outdoors, who has a dog, who doesn’t like things to be too precious. And then, a switch flipped, and it’s not like it came with a whole new wardrobe and stylist and everything.”

Through her candid remarks and down-to-earth nature, Usha Vance continues to redefine the role of Second Lady in contemporary America. Embracing her Indian-American roots and Hindu identity, she remains unfazed by superficial expectations, choosing authenticity and intellect over image-driven politics.