Johnny Depp’s ‘Modi’ biopic set to premiere at San Sebastian Film Festival

Johnny Depp’s highly anticipated second directorial project, Modi — Three Days on the Wings of Madness, will make its global debut at the San Sebastian Film Festival next month. This marks a significant return to directing for Depp, who last stepped behind the camera in 1997 with his directorial debut, The Brave, a film that received critical backlash.

Modi tells the tumultuous story of renowned Italian painter Amedeo Modigliani, who rose to prominence during World War I. The film is set in a chaotic, war-torn Paris and spans 72 hours of Modigliani’s life, showcasing a whirlwind of events as he navigates art, love, and rejection. Riccardo Scamarcio takes on the lead role as Modigliani, while the film also boasts a stellar supporting cast that includes Stephen Graham, Al Pacino, and Antonia Desplat.

Despite initial rumors that the biopic might premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Modi will instead be featured in San Sebastian’s out-of-competition category, further heightening the anticipation around Depp’s directorial return. This film is also one of Depp’s first significant ventures since his publicized legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, in which Depp sued her for defamation following accusations of domestic abuse. Although Depp won the case, the controversy surrounding the court battle impacted his career.

However, Depp has begun to reestablish himself in the entertainment world. He made a triumphant return to the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, where he starred in Maïwenn’s Jeanne du Barry. The film received a warm reception and signaled the start of Depp’s resurgence in the industry. Modi continues this momentum and is likely to draw significant attention, not only for Depp’s involvement but also for its exploration of the life of one of Italy’s most fascinating artists.

Depp shared his thoughts on the making of Modi in a statement alongside images from the set. He expressed his deep sense of fulfillment from the project and acknowledged the collaborative effort that went into bringing this unique story to life. “I would like to express my profound gratitude to the entire cast, crew, and producers for their unwavering commitment and creativity,” Depp said.

Depp also gave special thanks to his legendary co-star Al Pacino, crediting him with pushing him to take on this ambitious project. “To Al, who requested that I make this film — how could I refuse Pacino? A sincere acknowledgement for generously contributing his talent and dedication to this project,” Depp stated.

Pacino, who has been a mentor figure in Depp’s life, plays a pivotal role in the film, adding star power to what is already shaping up to be a compelling cinematic experience. Depp praised the collaborative energy of independent filmmaking that brought Modi to fruition, saying, “Modi is a testament to the collaborative spirit of independent filmmaking, and I am excited to present this unique and compelling story to the world.”

As Depp returns to directing, Modi stands as a testament to his resilience and artistic vision. With a strong ensemble cast and a powerful narrative set against the backdrop of war-torn Paris, the film is poised to make waves on the festival circuit. Fans and critics alike are eager to see Depp’s latest cinematic endeavor and its impact on his career resurgence.