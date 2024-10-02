Robbie Williams portrayed as a singing CGI Monkey in his surreal Biopic ‘Better Man’

Robbie Williams’ new biopic, Better Man, takes an unexpected and quirky turn by portraying the pop star as a singing CGI monkey. The film, directed by Michael Gracey, who also directed The Greatest Showman, tells the story of the singer’s life uniquely and imaginatively. The first trailer for the film was released recently, showing Williams voicing his character while being depicted as a monkey.

The movie is based on the real-life story of Robbie Williams, a British pop star who became famous as the youngest member of the boyband Take That before achieving major success as a solo artist. According to the film’s synopsis, Better Man covers Williams’ rapid rise to fame, his struggles with personal challenges, and his incredible comeback. It also captures his wit and personality from his own perspective.

The choice to represent Robbie Williams as a monkey in the film is one of the most unique aspects of Better Man. In an interview with Vanity Fair, director Michael Gracey explained the idea behind this creative decision.

“To see himself as a performing monkey wasn’t just whilst he was famous — it was his whole life,” said Gracey. He added that Robbie was always performing, even as a child, whether it was for the kids in his hometown of Stoke-on-Trent or for his family at home.

- Advertisement -

This portrayal of Williams as a monkey is meant to highlight how he has always felt like he was putting on a show. Gracey explained that using a CGI monkey makes the audience emotionally connect with the character in a unique way.

“You’re going to fall in love with this character, this little monkey. And you’re going to invest emotionally in this little monkey. As long as you set that contract at the start of the film, you’re in, and you will go with that monkey through the entire journey.”

The biopic follows Robbie Williams’ life story, beginning from his childhood, his time as a member of Take That, and then his rise to becoming one of the most successful solo artists of all time. The film does not shy away from the ups and downs of his career, showing both his immense success and the challenges he faced along the way.

Better Man is also expected to explore Williams’ personal battles with fame, success, and the impact it had on his life. The film captures his “meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence,” offering fans a deeper look into his life beyond the stage.

Better Man will premiere in select theaters on December 25 and will have a wider release on January 17. Along with Robbie Williams voicing himself, the movie features a talented cast including Jonno Davies, Steve Pemberton, Damon Herriman, Raechelle Banno, Alison Steadman, and many others.

This marks director Michael Gracey’s return to film after his work on the 2021 Pink documentary P!nk: All I Know So Far. Gracey is well-known for his previous projects, including The Greatest Showman and music videos for artists like Natasha Bedingfield and Alesha Dixon.

Fans of Robbie Williams and those curious about this imaginative take on his life can expect a mix of heartfelt moments, music, and a unique visual journey. With Better Man, audiences will see Robbie Williams like never before, as a CGI monkey that embodies his journey from fame to personal discovery.