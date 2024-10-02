Daniel Day-Lewis ends seven-year retirement to star in son’s film ‘Anemone’

After seven years away from the spotlight, legendary actor Daniel Day-Lewis is returning to the screen. The three-time Oscar-winning actor will star in Anemone, a film directed by his son, Ronan Day-Lewis. This highly anticipated project is not only special because of the family collaboration but also because both father and son co-wrote the screenplay.

Anemone, produced by Focus Features, is currently being filmed in Manchester and explores the intricate relationships between fathers, sons, and brothers, delving into the dynamics of family bonds. The movie also features renowned actors like Sean Bean, Samantha Morton, Samuel Bottomley, and Safia Oakley-Green.

Daniel Day-Lewis shocked fans in 2017 when he announced his retirement after completing his work on Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread. In a statement, his representatives said, “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor,” marking what many thought was the end of his remarkable career. At the time, he expressed gratitude to his collaborators and fans, but made it clear that this was a private decision and would not be discussed further.

However, Day-Lewis has taken breaks from acting before, notably when he spent time working as an apprentice shoemaker in Florence during the 1990s. In a 2008 interview with The Observer, he explained, “My life as it is away from the movie set is a life where I follow my curiosity just as avidly as when I am working.”

Day-Lewis, known for his intense method acting, has won three Academy Awards for Best Actor. His memorable roles include playing Irish writer Christy Brown in My Left Foot, oil tycoon Daniel Plainview in There Will Be Blood, and the iconic U.S. President Abraham Lincoln in Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln. His dedication to his craft has earned him a reputation as one of the greatest actors of his generation.

Though he stepped away from acting, Day-Lewis has remained connected to the film industry. Earlier in 2024, he presented filmmaker Martin Scorsese with an award for Killers of the Flower Moon, describing his work with Scorsese on films like Gangs of New York and The Age of Innocence as “one of the greatest joys and unexpected privileges of my life.”

With Anemone, fans and critics alike are eager to see how the legendary actor will portray another deep and complex character, this time in collaboration with his own son. While details of the film’s plot remain under wraps, the promise of a father-son dynamic at its core, combined with Day-Lewis’ emotional range and powerful presence, makes Anemone one of the most anticipated films of the coming year.