Alia Bhatt talks about how Pankaj Tripathi prepared her for ‘Udta Punjab’ in her promotions related to upcoming film ‘Jigra’

Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. In this movie, Alia plays a brave sister who will do anything to protect her brother, portrayed by Vedang Raina. In a recent interview, Alia discussed how she prepared for her role, comparing it to her intense preparation for the critically acclaimed film Udta Punjab (2016).

During an interview with Tried&Refused Productions, Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, and filmmaker Vasan Bala talked about Jigra and the efforts behind the film. Alia explained how she went through rigorous training for her role in Udta Punjab, where she played a Bihari migrant girl named Kumari Pinky.

She revealed that she spent an entire month practicing the Bihari dialect and working on the specific body language needed for the character.

Alia said, “Roles that have any sort of dialect or body language involved, like Udta Punjab, I did a one-month prep for that. The Bihari dialect, the twang, and I didn’t speak much in the film, so that one monologue that I do have, I actually rehearsed for one month.”

- Advertisement -

In addition to her own hard work, Alia also had help from a seasoned actor. She mentioned that Pankaj Tripathi, who was not as well-known at the time, served as her mentor during her preparation for Udta Punjab.

Alia shared, “Not many people know this, but Pankaj Tripathi was actually my mentor for that whole one month. This was before Pankaj Tripathi blew up. I got one month of just him every day giving me acting exercises and stuff.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

When discussing her overall approach to acting, Alia said she doesn’t have a fixed process. Instead, she likes to adjust based on what her director needs. “When you talk about process, I just don’t have a distinctive process. I actually prefer to just adapt to my director’s process,” Alia added.

Jigra is set to hit theaters on October 11, 2024, and stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina as siblings. The movie also features Manoj Pahwa. It is co-produced by Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Fans are eagerly awaiting its release as Alia continues to impress with her dedication to her craft.