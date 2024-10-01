Shah Rukh Khan’s new film ‘King’ to be announced on his birthday with daughter Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s next big movie, King, is creating a lot of excitement among fans. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, this film will feature the superstar alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan, marking their first on-screen appearance together. The much-awaited announcement for this film is expected to happen on Shah Rukh Khan’s 59th birthday on November 2, 2024.

According to reports, popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander has been brought on to create the music for King. Sources say that he has already started working on the songs for the movie. This collaboration is being highly anticipated by fans, especially after Anirudh’s recent successful music compositions.

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan are said to be gearing up for the action sequences in the film. Reports indicate that the movie will feature some intense action scenes, with both father and daughter actively preparing for their roles.

The movie King will start filming in January 2025. The chosen location for shooting is Budapest, known for its cold weather, which suits the film’s storyline and setting. Before the shooting begins, the pre-production work is scheduled to start in October 2024.

Abbas Tyrewala, known for his work on War 2, has written the dialogues for King. The first draft of the script is already completed, and preparations are in full swing for the film’s production. Apart from Shah Rukh and Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma will also be part of the cast, making this movie even more exciting.

Shah Rukh Khan had an incredibly busy year in 2023, with three major films released back-to-back: Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Each of these films performed well at the box office, further boosting anticipation for his upcoming project King.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcement on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, which is sure to create a buzz in the industry and social media. This father-daughter duo is set to take the big screen by storm, and King promises to be one of the most exciting releases of 2025.