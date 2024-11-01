Malaika Arora posts cryptic message after Arjun Kapoor confirms breakup: “Touching a heart…”

Following Arjun Kapoor’s recent confirmation of his single status at a Diwali event, his former partner Malaika Arora shared a cryptic Instagram message that has garnered widespread attention. The post read, “Touching a heart for a second can touch a soul for a lifetime.” Malaika accompanied the message with a simple “good morning,” fueling speculation around her reaction to the breakup.

At Raj Thackeray’s Diwali bash in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, Arjun openly stated to the media, “Nahin ab main single hoon, relax karo (No, I am now single. Relax),” putting an end to lingering rumors of their split. Alongside Kapoor, notable attendees included Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and director Rohit Shetty, who are co-stars in his upcoming film Singham Again.

The couple began dating in 2018 following Malaika’s divorce from Arbaaz Khan in 2017 and made their relationship Instagram official in 2019. They were often seen together at public events, and Arjun was reportedly a strong support for Malaika, especially during recent family bereavements.

Arjun’s presence with Malaika’s family during her father’s passing last month also drew attention, but neither had publicly addressed their relationship status until now.

On the career front, Singham Again marks a significant shift for Kapoor, where he plays the villain opposite Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and others. The film, directed by Rohit Shetty, is set for release on Diwali, November 1.