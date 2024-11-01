12 C
Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan reflects on financial hardships during his early Bollywood days: ‘I couldn’t even pay rent’

Indian Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan poses for a photograph during a promotional event for the forthcoming Hindi film KAANCHI in Mumbai on late March 6, 2014. AFP PHOTO/STR (Photo credit should read STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan recently opened up about his struggles to make ends meet during the early years of his career, even after appearing in multiple films. In an interview with Mashable India, Aaryan shared that despite seven years in the industry, financial difficulties kept him uncertain about his future and even unable to cover basic expenses like rent.

Aaryan’s journey in Bollywood started with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, a film that quickly gained a cult following, establishing him as a relatable and humorous on-screen presence. However, success was fleeting as his next few films, such as Akaash Vaani, Kaanchi, and Guest in London, didn’t perform as hoped.

 

During this time, Aaryan found himself moving into a new apartment alone, confident that his debut success would carry him through, only to face harsh financial setbacks soon after.

“I was struggling a lot. I didn’t have much money coming in,” he said, describing a time of self-doubt and financial stress that led him to consider sharing his living space to reduce rent costs.

During this low point, Aaryan recalled questioning his decision to pursue acting as his sole career. “There was a point where I couldn’t pay the rent of this house,” he admitted. His challenges extended beyond rent, with him even considering alternative ways to make his living arrangement affordable, either by finding roommates or moving to a smaller space.

However, things finally changed when Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety became a blockbuster hit, giving him a well-deserved breakthrough and bringing some stability to his career. This success marked a pivotal turning point, helping him gain momentum and popularity within the industry.

Reflecting on his earliest days in Mumbai, Aaryan recalled sharing a cramped 3-BHK apartment with 12 other people, paying just Rs 2,000 in rent, which later increased to Rs 4,000 as he started establishing himself in Bollywood.

 

He acknowledged that those years taught him resilience and shaped his outlook, fostering a deep appreciation for his achievements. Now, with several successful films under his belt, including his recent release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Aaryan’s journey has become a testament to perseverance amid financial uncertainty.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, released on Friday (31), is expected to perform well at the box office, though it faces stiff competition from Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

As he continues to climb the ladder of success, Aaryan’s reflections on his financial struggles serve as a source of inspiration for aspiring actors facing similar challenges.

