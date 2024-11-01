Heidi Klum stuns in elaborate E.T. costume at 23rd Annual Halloween bash

Heidi Klum, famously known as the “Queen of Halloween,” arrived at her 23rd Annual Halloween Party in an extraordinary E.T. costume, leaving fans and fellow partygoers in awe. Held at New York’s Hard Rock Hotel, the party brought together a host of celebrities and influencers, all eager to see Klum’s latest Halloween look.

Klum, now 51, made a grand entrance in a costume inspired by the beloved extraterrestrial character from Steven Spielberg’s E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. Her face peeked out from beneath an animatronic head, which blinked and moved its mouth. Elevated platforms and smoke effects added to the illusion of E.T.’s iconic, short-legged walk.

Klum’s costume, crafted with the help of Hollywood prosthetic designer Mike Marino, featured glowing fingertips and a mechanical headpiece. Marino revealed that it was among the most complex creations they had undertaken for Klum, calling it “probably the most complicated” design they’d ever built together. He even initially hesitated when Klum requested the E.T. look but ultimately took on the challenge after some convincing from the supermodel.

The E.T. homage was completed with an oversized blonde wig and dress, paying tribute to a scene in the film where Gertie, played by a young Drew Barrymore, disguises E.T. in a similar style.

Adding to the theme, Klum’s husband, Tom Kaulitz, dressed up as a wig-less E.T., making for a humorous his-and-hers look. Klum’s outfit was a feat of both engineering and artistry, with components that were remotely controlled by a team member throughout the event.

Keeping the costume’s reveal under wraps until the last minute, Klum shared only close-up images and live-streamed her preparation through Amazon Live without fully unveiling the outfit.

Fans of her imaginative Halloween attire have come to expect nothing less than groundbreaking looks each year, and Klum did not disappoint, pushing the boundaries of Halloween costume creativity once again.

The event saw appearances from other creatively dressed celebrities and influencers, such as Questlove, who dressed as the Mad Hatter, and influencer Zach Justice, who brought “America’s Got Talent” contortionist Sofie Dossi in an oversized egg as part of his Colonel Sanders costume.

Model Haley Kalil took on a Tim Burton-inspired look, arriving as the Corpse Bride, while Bethenny Frankel went the superhero route as Wonder Woman.

Klum’s Halloween party began in 2000, a few years after she moved to the U.S., and has since become one of Halloween’s most celebrated celebrity gatherings. In past years, Klum has stunned fans with costumes as varied as a giant peacock, a werewolf, and, most notably, a giant earthworm in 2022. Her dedication to Halloween remains unmatched, with each year’s costume surpassing the last in terms of creativity and complexity.

Interestingly, Klum was not the only star to channel E.T. this year. The day prior, musician and actor Janelle Monáe also debuted an E.T.-inspired costume, complete with glowing fingertips, on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Monáe’s look served as an unexpected, unofficial partner costume to Klum’s own E.T. look, adding a humorous coincidence to the season’s spooky festivities.