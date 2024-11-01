Megan Thee Stallion opens up about grief and healing in new documentary ‘Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words’ inspired by her late mother

In her latest documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, rapper Megan Thee Stallion (real name Megan Pete) courageously shares her personal journey with grief, mental health challenges, and the strength she found through her late mother, Holly Thomas. Directed by Nneka Onuorah, the Prime Video documentary delves into Megan’s emotional process following her mother’s death from cancer in 2019 and the subsequent battles she faced, including grappling with depression and suicidal thoughts.

Speaking at the premiere on October 30, Megan described the immense influence her mother had on her decision to open up publicly. “I really feel like I drew a lot of strength from my mom,” Megan said, emphasizing that her mother’s resilience inspired her to find her own voice. Known for her fearless nature, Thomas had been both Megan’s manager and constant support before her untimely death. Megan recounted how she discovered her mother’s spirit in herself, prompting her to share her story with others to encourage healing and understanding.

One significant aspect of the documentary includes Megan’s reflections on the shooting incident involving Tory Lanez. The rapper was assaulted in 2020, resulting in Lanez’s conviction and a 10-year prison sentence. She bravely reflects on this painful chapter, as well as the public scrutiny she faced while managing her trauma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

Director Nneka Onuorah shared that while Megan initially expressed hesitation about participating in such a deeply personal project, their shared understanding eventually helped the artist feel comfortable enough to open up. Onuorah recalled late-night conversations and unplanned moments at the studio, where the director assured Megan of her support and commitment to amplifying her story.

- Advertisement -

To foster a space of openness, Onuorah often worked alone with Megan, balancing her role as both director and camera operator. The two spent hours together in intimate settings — at home, on the road, and in the studio — capturing the rapper’s unfiltered thoughts and emotions. “Getting Megan to open up meant that I had to open up,” Onuorah explained, revealing that she often shared her own experiences to encourage mutual trust.

The documentary is a collaboration between TIME Studios, Roc Nation, and Nneka Productions, with Amazon MGM Studios presenting the film. For its premiere, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words debuted in IMAX theaters, including Los Angeles’ TCL Chinese Theatre and ten other locations across the U.S., giving fans a large-scale introduction to the intimate narrative.

While Megan has long held her place in the spotlight as a powerful artist, her latest project reveals her vulnerable side, giving audiences a firsthand view of her healing journey. This film serves as both a tribute to her mother’s influence and a testament to Megan’s resilience.

Megan’s courage in openly discussing mental health struggles and processing grief reflects a growing trend among artists using their platforms to raise awareness about mental well-being. With her story, Megan hopes to inspire fans who may be facing their own battles, showing them that healing is possible — even in the face of overwhelming pain.

Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words is now available for streaming on Prime Video.