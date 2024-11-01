Jennifer Lopez’s emotional endorsement of Kamala Harris at Las Vegas rally inspires fans

Jennifer Lopez lent her star power and heartfelt support to Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, stirring emotions with her speech in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the 2024 election drew near. Taking the stage on October 31, Lopez advocated passionately for Harris during a campaign rally held as part of the “When We Vote, We Win” series.

The event was especially meaningful for Lopez, who used her platform to not only endorse Harris but also confront divisive rhetoric about Puerto Rico made by MAGA comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at a Trump rally.

In a moment filled with emotion, Lopez declared, “I promised myself I wouldn’t get emotional, but you know what, we should be emotional. We should be upset. We should be scared and outraged. We should — our pain matters.

We matter.” She also reminded her audience of the importance of casting their vote and added that, in light of recent comments from the Trump camp, “It wasn’t just Puerto Ricans who were offended that day. It was every Latino in this country, it was humanity, and anyone of decent character.” Her statement struck a chord with many attendees, particularly in light of Trump’s “enemy within” narrative, which Lopez vehemently opposed.

While Lopez didn’t perform, fans were captivated by the iconic Mexican rock band Mana, who provided entertainment. Instead, Lopez focused her attention on the political landscape and why Harris’ leadership resonated with her.

As she shared her own story, Lopez reflected on her Puerto Rican heritage and identity as an American, drawing parallels to Harris’ journey as a woman of color in U.S. politics. Describing her pride in being the daughter of Puerto Rican parents, she reaffirmed her belief in Harris, stating, “I am Puerto Rican, and yes I was born here, and we are Americans. I am a mother. I am a sister. I am an actress, and I like Hollywood endings, and I like it when the good guy, or in this case the good girl, wins.”

In addition to Lopez, numerous other Latino artists have expressed similar concerns, with notable names like Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin, and Lin-Manuel Miranda publicly showing their support for Puerto Rico and condemning recent comments made at Trump’s rally. Lopez further encouraged unity and a focus on positive change, saying, “I’m a lover. I am not a fighter… I wouldn’t do it to my worst enemy, or even when facing the biggest adversary I think America has internally ever had. But over Kamala Harris’ entire career, she has proven to us who she is.”

Lopez’s 15-minute address concluded with a strong call to action, urging attendees to make their voices heard by voting in favor of Harris. “When I started in TV and film, I could get roles playing the maid or the loudmouth Latina, but I knew I had more to offer,” Lopez reflected.

Her message underscored her belief in leaders who support progress and create opportunities, rather than impede them. With the election imminent, Lopez’s endorsement brings yet another influential voice to a crucial moment for Harris and her campaign.