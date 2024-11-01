12 C
New York
Saturday, November 2, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentJennifer Lopez’s emotional endorsement of Kamala Harris at Las Vegas rally inspires...
EntertainmentTrending

Jennifer Lopez’s emotional endorsement of Kamala Harris at Las Vegas rally inspires fans

By: vibhuti

Date:

US singer Jennifer Lopez (L) greets US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris during a campaign rally at the Craig Ranch Amphitheater in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 31, 2024. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

Jennifer Lopez lent her star power and heartfelt support to Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, stirring emotions with her speech in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the 2024 election drew near. Taking the stage on October 31, Lopez advocated passionately for Harris during a campaign rally held as part of the “When We Vote, We Win” series.

The event was especially meaningful for Lopez, who used her platform to not only endorse Harris but also confront divisive rhetoric about Puerto Rico made by MAGA comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at a Trump rally.

In a moment filled with emotion, Lopez declared, “I promised myself I wouldn’t get emotional, but you know what, we should be emotional. We should be upset. We should be scared and outraged. We should — our pain matters.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

We matter.” She also reminded her audience of the importance of casting their vote and added that, in light of recent comments from the Trump camp, “It wasn’t just Puerto Ricans who were offended that day. It was every Latino in this country, it was humanity, and anyone of decent character.” Her statement struck a chord with many attendees, particularly in light of Trump’s “enemy within” narrative, which Lopez vehemently opposed.

While Lopez didn’t perform, fans were captivated by the iconic Mexican rock band Mana, who provided entertainment. Instead, Lopez focused her attention on the political landscape and why Harris’ leadership resonated with her.

- Advertisement -

As she shared her own story, Lopez reflected on her Puerto Rican heritage and identity as an American, drawing parallels to Harris’ journey as a woman of color in U.S. politics. Describing her pride in being the daughter of Puerto Rican parents, she reaffirmed her belief in Harris, stating, “I am Puerto Rican, and yes I was born here, and we are Americans. I am a mother. I am a sister. I am an actress, and I like Hollywood endings, and I like it when the good guy, or in this case the good girl, wins.”

In addition to Lopez, numerous other Latino artists have expressed similar concerns, with notable names like Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin, and Lin-Manuel Miranda publicly showing their support for Puerto Rico and condemning recent comments made at Trump’s rally. Lopez further encouraged unity and a focus on positive change, saying, “I’m a lover. I am not a fighter… I wouldn’t do it to my worst enemy, or even when facing the biggest adversary I think America has internally ever had. But over Kamala Harris’ entire career, she has proven to us who she is.”

Lopez’s 15-minute address concluded with a strong call to action, urging attendees to make their voices heard by voting in favor of Harris. “When I started in TV and film, I could get roles playing the maid or the loudmouth Latina, but I knew I had more to offer,” Lopez reflected.

Her message underscored her belief in leaders who support progress and create opportunities, rather than impede them. With the election imminent, Lopez’s endorsement brings yet another influential voice to a crucial moment for Harris and her campaign.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ taster cut stirs fan excitement: Bollywood’s next big blockbuster?
Next article
Megan Thee Stallion opens up about grief and healing in new documentary ‘Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words’ inspired by her late mother

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce their daughter’s name Dua Padukone Singh | Check post

Entertainment 0
Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh delighted fans this...

Tilda launches limited-edition tin in partnership with Lovo

Business 0
TILDA has announced the launch of its 2024 limited-edition...

‘Desi President’ could strengthen US-India relations: Raja Krishnamoorthi on Kamala Harris in 2024 election

Headline news 0
As the U.S. presidential election approaches, U.S. Congressman Raja...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc