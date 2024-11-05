Thailand’s viral baby hippo Moo Deng picks Donald Trump as 2024 US election winner prediction | Watch video

Moo Deng, a baby pygmy hippopotamus from Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo, has gained internet fame after “predicting” Donald Trump as the winner in the 2024 U.S. Presidential election.

In a viral video, Moo Deng was presented with two watermelons marked with the candidates’ names – one for Democrat Kamala Harris and the other for Republican Donald Trump. Much to the amusement of her fans worldwide, she trotted directly to the melon labeled “Trump,” eagerly munching on it.

Moo Deng’s lighthearted “prediction” has drawn significant online attention, with fans marveling at the cute hippo’s sudden role as a political prophet. The zoo staff, using food as a fun incentive, drew Moo Deng out of her pond, setting the stage for this viral moment.

A clip shared on Twitter captures her waddling to Trump’s watermelon “with no hesitation,” making the choice seem definitive.

Moo Deng, famous baby hippo, predicts Donald Trump will win the election. pic.twitter.com/UqUnRhU0Nr — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) November 4, 2024

This charming stunt follows the trends seen in previous elections where animals, from octopuses to elephants, have humorously “predicted” election outcomes.

Born in July 2024, Moo Deng became an internet star soon after her birth, thanks to her playful antics and endearing nature. She shot to fame on TikTok and Instagram, with viewers drawn to her baby hippo “moonwalk” reminiscent of Michael Jackson’s signature move.

Her antics have not only made her a viral sensation but have also contributed significantly to the zoo’s visitor numbers, reportedly quadrupling the zoo’s revenue in September.

Nicknamed “bouncy pork” in Thai through a public poll, Moo Deng represents the endangered pygmy hippo species. Her popularity has brought attention to her species’ plight, highlighting the need for conservation.

Zoo officials report that her viral status has inspired a renewed interest in supporting and conserving pygmy hippos, a small and vulnerable population.

Interestingly, Moo Deng’s pick aligns with recent polling data, where former President Donald Trump holds a slight lead over Kamala Harris. According to a poll by AtlasIntel, 49% of respondents indicated their preference for Trump, with the Republican party showing a narrow 1.8 per cent lead.

Economist Christophe Barraud, known for his accurate predictions, also forecasted a “Trump victory,” suggesting that betting markets and financial indicators currently favor the former president. His post emphasized, “The most probable outcomes are Trump victory” and a GOP sweep.

The social media phenomenon of Moo Deng’s prediction, combined with recent political forecasts, has sparked lively discussions on platforms like Twitter, where users share her antics under hashtags like #USElection2024 and #MooDengForPresident.

One Twitter user shared a video of her moonwalk with the caption, “Whoa, stop everything…Moo Deng doing the moonwalk!” demonstrating the enduring appeal of this tiny political “analyst.”

While Moo Deng’s prediction is all in good humor, her viral fame underscores how animal influencers can engage audiences worldwide, drawing lighthearted attention to serious events like elections while also supporting causes like wildlife conservation.