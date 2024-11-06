Ananya Panday recalls hiding from Sara Ali Khan in school: ‘She didn’t even know my name!’

The stereotype that female actors can’t be close friends in the industry has been challenged by several Bollywood stars, with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday emerging as one such pair. The friendship between the two, both children of Bollywood families, was fully revealed on Karan Johar’s talk show last year, surprising fans who assumed they viewed each other solely as competition.

Their camaraderie on the show showed they share a strong bond and friendship, even sharing stories of their school days. However, in a recent interview, Ananya revealed a lesser-known fact: she used to hide from Sara in school out of sheer intimidation.

Ananya and Sara have actually known each other since their school days, a time when Ananya would avoid Sara because of her outspoken personality.

Ananya said, “There was always like this myth, that Sara Ali Khan… so I would actually hide from her in school because I used to be terrified. Like she’s muhfat anyways, like now also she says. But in school she was even more like muhfat and she used to really say anything. So I used to be like, ‘she’s going to say something about me.’”

Though Sara’s bold attitude made Ananya feel nervous, she quickly clarified that Sara never actually bullied or “ragged” her. But, in a light-hearted revelation, Ananya added, “She did not know what my name was and she didn’t want to know what my name was.”

Ananya shared an amusing anecdote from their school days, recalling how Sara was cast in a lead role for a school play. Instead of using her actual name, Sara would call Ananya “Aye girl, come here” whenever she needed her. This playful story has since gone viral online, with netizens offering mixed reactions. While some sympathized with Ananya for her memories of feeling intimidated, others expressed skepticism.

A few social media users criticized Ananya, perceiving her comments as a way to present herself as struggling despite her privileged background. One user commented, “Ananya trying so hard to justify her struggles in life acting all cute but defaming other actress in that process is not cool.”

Conversely, others took Ananya’s side and used the story to criticize Sara. One comment read, “She was pretentious from the beginning itself… thank God her true colors are being seen.”

Despite these childhood memories, it’s clear that both actors have moved past any potential discomfort and become close friends in the industry. Their appearance together on Karan Johar’s show marked a rare moment of two female actors openly supporting each other, dispelling stereotypes and demonstrating that friendship can indeed flourish among industry peers.

Professionally, both Sara and Ananya have been carving their own paths. Ananya recently received praise for her role in the thriller CTRL, a screenlife film where her character navigates various digital threats in real-time.

This marked a new genre for the actress and showcased her versatility. Sara, meanwhile, is gearing up for her role in Metro… In Dino, a multi-starrer inspired by urban life and relationships. Both actresses have managed to attract a loyal fan following and have often expressed their support for each other’s careers in various interviews.

The story of Ananya and Sara serves as a reminder that while there are competitive pressures in the entertainment industry, genuine friendships can still thrive. Their playful history adds a layer of relatability, revealing that even Bollywood stars experience the same insecurities and nervousness that many of us go through during school years.

The mutual support they show each other today highlights how relationships can evolve positively, turning old fears into lasting friendships.

Whether it’s celebrating each other’s successes or laughing off awkward moments from the past, Sara and Ananya continue to provide BFF goals for their fans, challenging outdated notions about female competition in the industry.