Daniel Craig bluntly dismisses speculation about his Bond replacement

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 06: Daniel Craig attends The 2024 BAFTA NYC Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic, and FIJI Water Sponsored By Britbox, Heineken, Taittinger and The Pierre at The Pierre Hotel on October 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Daniel Craig, the longest-serving James Bond actor, has bluntly dismissed speculation about his successor. When asked about his ideal choice to take over the iconic role, Craig simply replied, “I don’t care.”

The 56-year-old actor starred in five Bond films, starting with Casino Royale in 2006 and concluding with No Time To Die in 2021. Since then, there has been much buzz about who might take on the role next, with names like Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson being frequently mentioned.

While Taylor-Johnson has emerged as a strong contender, with support from former Bond actors like Pierce Brosnan and George Lazenby, Craig remains indifferent to the speculation.

In a recent interview, Craig discussed the importance of a sensitive director in creating authentic and impactful sex scenes. He shared his experience on set, stating, “I’ve been in movies with terrible love scenes. It doesn’t work. You need a director who has a sensitivity, a director who understands—to put it crassly—how to make it real. That’s one’s job on the day: to make it as real as possible.”

