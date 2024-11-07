‘Stranger Things Season 5’ release date confirmed for 2025, episode titles revealed

Netflix has officially announced that the fifth and final season of Stranger Things will premiere in 2025. To commemorate “Stranger Things Day” (November 6, 1983), the streaming giant also unveiled the titles of the eight episodes that will bring the beloved series to a close.

Some of these titles offer intriguing clues about the upcoming season. “The Vanishing of…” echoes the show’s pilot episode, hinting at a possible new disappearance. “The Turnbow Trap” likely refers to a local business in Hawkins, while “Shock Jock” might introduce a new character or plotline. Perhaps the most intriguing title is “Escape from Camazotz,” a reference to Madeleine L’Engle’s classic sci-fi novel “A Wrinkle in Time.”

The final episode, titled “The Rightside Up,” suggests a return to normalcy for Hawkins after the tumultuous events of the previous seasons.

The Duffer Brothers, creators of the series, have shared behind-the-scenes photos on social media, featuring the main cast: Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, David Harbour, and Winona Ryder.

As fans eagerly await the final chapter of this beloved series, the excitement for “Stranger Things 5” continues to build.