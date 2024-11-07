21.6 C
New York
Thursday, November 7, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainment'Stranger Things Season 5' release date confirmed for 2025, episode titles revealed
EntertainmentTrending

‘Stranger Things Season 5’ release date confirmed for 2025, episode titles revealed

By: vibhuti

Date:

The Duffer Brothers, creators of the series, have shared behind-the-scenes photos on social media, featuring the main cast: Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, David Harbour, and Winona Ryder. (Photo credit: @netflix)

Related stories

Netflix has officially announced that the fifth and final season of Stranger Things will premiere in 2025. To commemorate “Stranger Things Day” (November 6, 1983), the streaming giant also unveiled the titles of the eight episodes that will bring the beloved series to a close.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Some of these titles offer intriguing clues about the upcoming season. “The Vanishing of…” echoes the show’s pilot episode, hinting at a possible new disappearance. “The Turnbow Trap” likely refers to a local business in Hawkins, while “Shock Jock” might introduce a new character or plotline. Perhaps the most intriguing title is “Escape from Camazotz,” a reference to Madeleine L’Engle’s classic sci-fi novel “A Wrinkle in Time.”

The final episode, titled “The Rightside Up,” suggests a return to normalcy for Hawkins after the tumultuous events of the previous seasons.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

- Advertisement -

The Duffer Brothers, creators of the series, have shared behind-the-scenes photos on social media, featuring the main cast: Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, David Harbour, and Winona Ryder.

As fans eagerly await the final chapter of this beloved series, the excitement for “Stranger Things 5” continues to build.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Daniel Craig bluntly dismisses speculation about his Bond replacement
Next article
Shah Rukh Khan skips birthday balcony appearance after death threat, fans rally behind him online

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Shah Rukh Khan skips birthday balcony appearance after death threat, fans rally behind him online

Entertainment 0
Shah Rukh Khan, one of Bollywood’s most adored actors,...

Health concerns rise for astronaut Sunita Williams amid extended space mission

News 0
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, currently aboard the International Space...

Indian-American business icons rally behind Trump’s victory, pledge stronger US-India ties

News 0
Following Donald Trump’s recent victory, key Indian-American leaders and...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc