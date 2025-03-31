Indian-American Ajay Anand joins Wharton’s AI leadership to shape future innovators

Ajay Anand, a distinguished Indian-American executive with over 26 years of leadership in digital transformation and business strategy, has been appointed as the Executive in Residence at the Wharton AI & Analytics Initiative (WAIAI).

Anand, currently the Senior Vice President, Global Services, Strategy and Business Services at Johnson & Johnson, will mentor students, advise faculty, and help shape the future of AI-driven business strategies.

The Wharton AI & Analytics Initiative, a premier research hub at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, is launching this Executive in Residence program to bridge the gap between cutting-edge AI research and real-world business applications.

Anand, alongside Achim Welter, Senior Director of ERP, Digital & IT Strategy at Hershey’s, will play a pivotal role in guiding AI innovation within the institution.

Anand’s selection for this prestigious role reflects his deep expertise in artificial intelligence, data science, and strategic business services. Over the years, he has led global initiatives across consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and telecommunications, redefining industries through AI-driven transformation.

As part of his new role, Anand will:

Work closely with Wharton faculty to align AI research with business needs.

Mentor students, offering guidance on AI applications in industry.

Serve as a keynote speaker and panelist at leading AI and business conferences.

Judge major AI competitions, including Hack-AI-thons and the Venture Lab Startup Challenge.

Born and educated in India, Anand holds a Master’s degree in Computer Science from Gujarat University, Ahmedabad, and an MBA from Drexel University in Philadelphia. Apart from his corporate leadership, he is an active voice in the data and digital transformation space, serving on the Global Editorial Board of CDO Magazine and contributing to discussions on the future of AI in healthcare.

Additionally, Anand is an independent board member for USA Table Tennis (USATT), further showcasing his commitment to community engagement and leadership beyond the corporate world.

Excited about his new role, Anand expressed his enthusiasm for mentoring the next generation of AI pioneers.

“It is an honor to join the Wharton AI & Analytics Initiative as Executive in Residence. I look forward to collaborating with Wharton’s esteemed faculty, talented students, and industry leaders to explore the transformative potential of AI and analytics,” Anand said in a statement.

Led by Vice Dean Eric Bradlow, WAIAI aims to revolutionize AI and data analytics education, fostering groundbreaking research and industry partnerships. As AI continues to reshape industries, Anand’s leadership at Wharton will ensure that future business leaders are well-equipped to navigate this transformative era of technology and analytics.

For Indian Americans in tech, Anand’s appointment is another example of Indian-origin leaders shaping the future of AI and business innovation in the U.S.