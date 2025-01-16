Saif Ali Khan attack: Intruder first entered Jeh’s room; Ibrahim rushed to the hospital with Saif bleeding

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is currently recuperating at Lilavati Hospital after a harrowing knife attack at his Bandra residence in Mumbai during the early hours of Thursday (16).

The 54-year-old actor sustained six stab wounds, including one dangerously close to his spine, and underwent emergency surgery to remove a 2.5-inch knife fragment.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the film industry and the city, raising concerns about security in one of Mumbai’s most exclusive neighborhoods.

The attack occurred around 2:30 am while Saif Ali Khan, his family, and staff were asleep. According to the Bandra police’s First Information Report (FIR), the armed intruder first entered the room of Khan’s four-year-old son, Jeh.

Nurse Eliyama Philip, 56, confronted the attacker when he demanded ₹1 crore. Despite her resistance, she was assaulted and suffered injuries to her wrist and hand.

Hearing the commotion, another nanny, Junu, raised the alarm, waking up Saif and his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The couple rushed to the scene, and Saif confronted the attacker. In the ensuing struggle, the intruder stabbed the actor multiple times, leaving injuries on his neck, shoulder, and spine. A staff member named Geeta also sustained minor injuries during the attack.

The attacker fled the scene via the staircase before more people could arrive. CCTV footage captured him descending from the sixth floor, wearing a brown collared t-shirt and a red scarf or gamcha.

However, no footage showed him entering the building, leading police to suspect he had been inside the premises for hours, possibly aided by a member of the house staff.

Bleeding heavily, Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital by his 23-year-old son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. When no car was immediately available, Ibrahim acted quickly, assisting his injured father into an auto-rickshaw and heading to the hospital, located just two kilometers away.

A video taken shortly after the incident shows Kareena Kapoor Khan standing near the auto-rickshaw, coordinating with the house staff amidst the chaos.

Doctors performed emergency surgery to remove the knife fragment and have confirmed that Saif is now stable and out of danger. He remains in the Intensive Care Unit but is expected to be moved to a general ward in a day or two.

The police have launched a comprehensive investigation, treating the case as an armed robbery and assault.

Multiple teams have been formed to track down the attacker. Initial findings suggest the intruder may have been connected to a member of the household staff, who could have facilitated his entry. This staff member is currently being questioned by authorities.

CCTV footage is being scrutinized to gather more clues. While the face of the attacker is visible in the recordings, no footage of his entry has been found, intensifying the mystery surrounding the incident.