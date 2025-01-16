‘Ines played a pivotal role in helping Pitt move forward,’ Brad Pitt embraces a fresh start post-divorce

Brad Pitt is reportedly experiencing newfound happiness and peace following the finalization of his protracted divorce from Angelina Jolie. After eight years of legal battles, the 61-year-old actor feels a sense of relief and is looking forward to a brighter future. According to sources close to the actor, he is focusing on reclaiming his life and embracing fresh beginnings with optimism.

A source revealed to US Weekly that Pitt feels “a weight has been lifted” now that the tumultuous chapter with Jolie has closed.

The insider shared, “Brad wants to get his life [back] on track and put this behind him. He can start over again.” This sense of closure has reinvigorated the actor, who is excited about his upcoming projects and personal endeavors.

Professionally, Pitt is eagerly anticipating the release of his race car film F1, which is slated to hit theaters in June. Beyond his career, he is committed to rebuilding relationships with his six children—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, who are now 16 years old.

In addition to family and work, Pitt has found solace and happiness in his relationship with 35-year-old jewelry executive Ines de Ramon, whom he has been dating for two years.

- Advertisement -

According to sources, Ines played a pivotal role in helping Pitt move forward from his divorce and adopt a more peaceful outlook. “Ines helped Brad move forward and think about the divorce in a new light,” an insider told the outlet.

The couple reportedly grew closer after Ines’ split from her ex-husband, actor Paul Wesley, as they bonded over shared experiences of divorce. A source revealed that Pitt’s relationship with Ines has brought a renewed sense of calm and happiness, particularly after the “volatile relationship with Angelina Jolie.” The insider shared, “They’re madly in love and work so well together. Brad’s happier than ever.”

Ines is also said to have advised Pitt to finalize his divorce for the sake of his peace of mind. “She’s very zen and doesn’t like conflict or negativity,” a source explained. “She wants Brad to find peace, forgiveness, and move on. From her perspective, it doesn’t make sense for him to hold on to all the animosity.”

Despite being deeply committed to each other, Pitt and Ines are not rushing into marriage, choosing instead to enjoy their relationship without added pressure.

With his professional and personal life on the upswing, Brad Pitt is focused on moving forward with hope and positivity.