Priyanka Chopra’s mother shares heartfelt birthday wish for Malti Marie on her third birthday

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

Priyanka Chopra (R) with mother Madhu Chopra (L) and daughter Malti Marie Chopra. (Photo credit: @drmadhuakhourichopra)

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas turned three on Wednesday (15), and her grandmother, Madhu Chopra, marked the occasion with a sweet Instagram post.

Madhu shared an adorable Instagram Reel featuring heartwarming pictures and videos of Malti with her parents, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Alongside the video, she wrote, “Happy birthday to the light of our lives, Malti Marie. May your birthday be as magical as you are!”

The post quickly garnered love from fans, who flooded the comments section with warm wishes for Malti. One user wrote, “Happy Birthday MM, Congratulations to the sweetest, cutest, and most beautiful toddler.” Another added, “Happy birthday lil Princess May the Almighty always protect n guide you.” A third fan commented, “Happy happy birthday dear precious child may you always be blessed.”

Malti Marie was born via surrogacy on January 15, 2022, to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Since her birth, Priyanka has often shared glimpses of her motherhood journey, balancing her successful career with her role as a mother.

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently working on the second season of her spy thriller series, Citadel. She recently wrapped up filming for her action-packed movie The Bluff. Additionally, Priyanka is set to appear in a holiday-themed film alongside her husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers, Joe and Kevin. Reports from E! News revealed that Priyanka was spotted on set with Nick and the Jonas brothers during filming.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, in December 2018. The couple announced Malti’s arrival via surrogacy in January 2022. Since then, their journey as parents has captivated fans worldwide.

Vibhuti Pathak
Vibhuti Pathak

