Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan ‘out of danger’ after stabbing incident at Mumbai home

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is out of danger and recovering after undergoing surgery following a stabbing incident at his Mumbai residence. The attack occurred in the early hours of Thursday (16) in the upscale neighborhood where Khan resides with his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their two children.

Mumbai police reported that an unidentified intruder broke into Khan’s home past midnight, leading to a scuffle during which the actor was stabbed. Teams have been formed to investigate the matter.

“Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery, and doctors are monitoring his progress,” stated his team.

Dr. Nitin Dange from Lilavati Hospital shared that Khan sustained a serious injury to his thoracic spinal cord from a lodged knife, necessitating surgery to remove it and repair leaking spinal fluid.

Additionally, the actor suffered deep wounds on his left hand and neck, which were treated by the plastic surgery team.

While details of the attack remain unclear, Deputy Commissioner of Police Dixit Gedam confirmed that an argument broke out between Khan and the intruder.

Khan’s team described the incident as an “attempted burglary” but refrained from sharing further details, urging media and fans to allow police to handle the investigation.

The actor’s family, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and their children, are safe but have not made public statements about the incident.

Saif Ali Khan, who debuted in Bollywood in 1993, is renowned for his versatility across genres, including romantic comedies like Dil Chahta Hai and Kal Ho Naa Ho, as well as action dramas like Tanhaji and Devara: Part 1.

His critically acclaimed performance as the antagonist in Omkara, an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Othello, is among his most notable works.

Coming from the royal family of Pataudi, Khan’s father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, was a celebrated cricketer, while his mother, Sharmila Tagore, is a veteran actress.

His wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, belongs to Bollywood’s illustrious Kapoor family, making their household a nexus of heritage and cinema.