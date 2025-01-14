LA wildfire update: ‘Auto fire’ emerges amid red flag warning in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued its most severe red flag warning for Los Angeles and Ventura counties, with conditions posing a significant risk for rapid wildfire spread. The warning remains in effect through Wednesday, driven by gusts between 45 and 70 mph and critically low humidity. Here’s a detailed timeline of events surrounding the fires:

Tuesday, 4:00 a.m. PST: The NWS declared a “particularly dangerous situation” in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, highlighting conditions ripe for fire growth despite no specific predictions of new outbreaks.

The NWS declared a “particularly dangerous situation” in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, highlighting conditions ripe for fire growth despite no specific predictions of new outbreaks. Tuesday, 12:15 a.m. PST: The newly ignited Auto Fire in Ventura County led to 20,000 power outages. By early morning, the Ventura County Fire Department reported the fire’s forward progress had been halted, with no structural damage.

The newly ignited Auto Fire in Ventura County led to 20,000 power outages. By early morning, the Ventura County Fire Department reported the fire’s forward progress had been halted, with no structural damage. Monday, 11:50 p.m. PST: The Auto Fire was named due to its proximity to several auto dealerships in the area.

Monday, 8:10 a.m. PST: Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna confirmed 23 people were missing due to the fires, with 24 fatalities reported. The missing include 17 from the Eaton Fire and six from the Palisades Fire.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna confirmed 23 people were missing due to the fires, with 24 fatalities reported. The missing include 17 from the Eaton Fire and six from the Palisades Fire. Monday, 8:10 a.m. PST: Fire Chief Anthony Marrone announced the repair of a $30 million ‘Super Scooper’ firefighting plane, damaged earlier by a private drone. The aircraft is set to rejoin firefighting efforts on Tuesday.

Fire Chief Anthony Marrone announced the repair of a $30 million ‘Super Scooper’ firefighting plane, damaged earlier by a private drone. The aircraft is set to rejoin firefighting efforts on Tuesday. Monday, 7:00 a.m. PST: FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell assured that the agency would fully fund wildfire debris removal for six months.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell assured that the agency would fully fund wildfire debris removal for six months. Monday, 2:00 p.m. PST: Governor Gavin Newsom proposed $2.5 billion for disaster response, focusing on recovery, cleanup, and wildfire preparedness.

The Palisades Fire, the largest active blaze, spans over 23,713 acres and is 14 per cent contained. The Eaton Fire is 33 per cent contained and covers 14,117 acres, while the smaller Hurst Fire, now 95 per cent contained, spans 799 acres.

Officials have warned of potential power outages lasting up to 48 hours to prevent further fire risks. Evacuation orders, school closures, and curfews remain in effect in affected areas.