Beyoncé donates $2.5 million to LA wildfire relief; Meghan Markle delays Netflix show amid crisis

As Los Angeles grapples with devastating wildfires that have claimed 24 lives, destroyed thousands of homes, and displaced tens of thousands, the entertainment industry has rallied to offer support. While containment efforts have improved due to weaker winds and tireless firefighting, the fires continue to impact Hollywood, its events, and its stars.

Global icon Beyoncé has donated $2.5 million to the LA Fire Relief Fund established by her charitable organization, BeyGOOD. This fund aims to aid families in the Altadena and Pasadena areas who have lost their homes. The funds will also support churches and community centers in addressing immediate needs caused by the fires.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BeyGOOD (@beygood)

In an Instagram post, BeyGOOD stated, “The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires.”

The fires have hit close to home for Beyoncé’s family. Her mother, Tina Knowles, revealed on Instagram that her Malibu bungalow was destroyed, calling it her “sanctuary.” Tina wrote, “It was my favorite place, my sanctuary, my sacred happy place. now it is gone. God bless all the brave men and women in our fire department who risked their lives in dangerous conditions.”

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced the postponement of her Netflix series “With Love, Meghan,” originally scheduled to premiere this week. The Duchess cited the fires as her reason for delaying the launch until March 4, showing her focus on helping those affected by the disaster.

- Advertisement -

A Netflix spokesperson shared their support for Meghan’s decision, and the royal couple visited Pasadena over the weekend, distributing food and water to victims and expressing gratitude to first responders.

“With Love, Meghan” is a lifestyle series where the Duchess explores ordinary tasks like baking and floral arrangements, often alongside celebrity guests. In the trailer, Meghan says, “I’ve always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it.”

Netflix and Comcast NBCUniversal have each pledged $10 million to support wildfire victims. Netflix’s CEO, Ted Sarandos, announced that their donation will be distributed among organizations such as World Central Kitchen and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. Comcast’s donation includes $2.5 million earmarked for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles’ ReBUILD LA initiative.

The Screen Actors Guild has committed $1 million to assist members affected by the fires, while Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS announced $500,000 in emergency grants to provide meals, shelter, and medical aid.

“These wildfires have left deep scars, but they’ve also ignited a powerful wave of support from Broadway to the West Coast,” said Robert E. Wankel, president of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Board of Trustees.

The fires have also destroyed cultural landmarks, including the original manuscripts and scores of composer Arnold Schoenberg, which were housed at Belmont Music Publishers in Pacific Palisades. Belmont Music issued a statement saying, “We hope that in the near future we will be able to ‘rise from the ashes’ in a completely digital form.”

Schoenberg, a pioneer of the 12-tone technique and an icon of the Second Viennese School, had settled in Los Angeles after fleeing the Nazis. His works, such as “Verklärte Nacht” and “Pierrot Lunaire,” remain seminal in classical music.

The wildfires have caused delays in Hollywood’s awards season, including the postponement of the Oscar nominations and the cancellation of nominee gatherings. However, the Sundance Film Festival will proceed as planned in Park City, Utah.

In a letter to Southern California registrants, Sundance Institute leaders Amanda Kelso and Eugene Hernandez wrote, “We may mourn, but we also know it is important to carry on.” The festival will include special recognition for individuals affected by the fires, including Michelle Satter, a founding director of Sundance Institute programs, who lost her home in the Palisades fire.

While the fires continue to devastate, the overwhelming support from celebrities, organizations, and communities showcases the resilience and unity of those affected.