Entertainment

Nargis Fakhri on Bollywood dancing: ‘There’s a lot of heaving and thrusting, which I found difficult’

By: Vibhuti Pathak

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: Actress Nargis Fakhri attends the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. MTV Movie Awards airs April 10, 2016 at 8pm ET/PT. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV)

Nargis Fakhri, who gained fame with her debut in Rockstar opposite Ranbir Kapoor, recently shared her challenges with Bollywood dancing in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. Known for songs like Dhating Naach from Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Nargis admitted that adapting to Bollywood’s dance routines has been a struggle for her.

“The heaving thrusting butt-moving is tough. When they give you the movements forty minutes before they are shot and then you have to learn the steps and lip-sync, you have to be a seasoned dancer to get a hang of it, which I am not. It’s very difficult for my mind and body to be in sync because I have learned western dancing. Bollywood dancing is very different,” Nargis explained.

 

Comparing Bollywood dancing to her knowledge of Hindi, Nargis described it as equally foreign. She added, “There is a lot of heaving and boob-thrusting, which I found difficult at first. But I was okay after a while. There are so many people indulging in so many activities on the sets. Come to think of it, everything here in Mumbai is culturally very different from everywhere else.”

The actor took a break after her 2020 film Torbaaz and has since returned with Shiv Shastri Balboa, starring Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. She is now gearing up for Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The ensemble cast includes Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, and Sanjay Dutt. The film is set to release later this year.

