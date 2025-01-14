Rasha Thadani calls Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor ‘more experienced’ in comparison

Rasha Thadani, daughter of Bollywood icon Raveena Tandon, is all set to make her debut in the film industry with Azaad, directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film also marks the debut of Aaman Devgan, Ajay Devgn’s nephew, and is scheduled for release on January 17.

As Rasha promotes her first feature, comparisons with industry newcomers Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Suhana Khan have sparked a conversation.

In a recent interview with Filmygyan, Rasha addressed these comparisons head-on. Reacting to a comment that said, “Janhvi, Khushi aur Suhana ko takkar dene aayi Raveena Tandon ki beti Rasha (Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha is here to give a tough competition to Janhvi, Khushi, and Suhana),” Rasha expressed humility and admiration for her contemporaries.

“I think they are all more experienced than me. They have done more work than I have. They have already completed films and had their releases. So, I think there’s something I can actually learn from them. They have had more experience, so I don’t think it’s like that,” she said.

Janhvi Kapoor has already made her mark with films like Dhadak, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Roohi. Her upcoming projects include Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan.

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan made their debuts together in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

While their performances drew mixed reviews, they are gearing up for their next ventures. Khushi will star opposite Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, in Loveyapa, and Suhana will appear alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in Siddharth Anand’s King.

Rasha has also garnered attention for her dance number in Azaad, with fans comparing her moves in the song Uyi Amma to Katrina Kaif’s iconic Chikni Chameli. While some viewers praised her performance, others labeled it as “average.”

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad is a historical drama produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor. Apart from Rasha and Aaman Devgan, the film features Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty in significant roles.

Rasha’s foray into Bollywood has been widely anticipated due to her strong lineage. However, she seems determined to carve her own path and learn from her peers. “I think it’s not about competition. I can take inspiration from them and improve myself,” she implied during her media interactions.

Rasha’s journey into the film industry will be closely watched, especially in the context of the rise of star kids in Bollywood. Her grounded approach and willingness to learn from her peers could help her stand out in a competitive industry.